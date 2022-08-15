RHOC Alum Says She’d Likely Have Been Invited to Teresa Giudice’s Wedding if Not for Meme

On August 6, 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Kelly Dodd congratulated the 50-year-old in an August 2022 YouTube video. She then shared she believed she would have been invited to Giudice’s New Jersey wedding if she had not uploaded a meme about a video that showed Ruelas surrounded by men on a beach on social media. The image consisted of side-by-side pictures of the group of men and characters from “South Park.”

“Bros for day… #sausagefest,” read the caption of the post.

“I probably would have been invited because I’ve been friends with [Giudice] for years and we have a mutual friend and she asked if I was coming and she said no because I was making fun of Louie. I was not making fun of Louie. I just thought I was teasing him. I thought it was a funny meme,” said Dodd.

The mother of one shared that once Giudice became aware of the social media post, she contacted her.

“So, she calls me and goes, ‘why would you put that on there? Aren’t you my friend?’ Aren’t you happy for me? … She called me upset and told me to take it down and I said, ‘listen, it was a joke, I was kidding. I thought it was in good fun.’ It was humorous, sometimes we can pick on ourself. I wasn’t teasing him. You know, I didn’t say your husband is a controlling jerk. I didn’t say anything like that. I was recapping ‘New Jersey’ and I thought it was a cute meme and again, I offend everyone,” recalled the former “RHOC” star.

She then revealed that she was upset about the situation.

“I’m a little hurt that she took that so personally. You’re on a show where you’re getting criticized to the end and you’re upset that I did a little meme,” said Dodd.

Several Bravo Personalities Attended Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Ceremony

Giudice invited several Bravo stars to her nuptials, including “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley. The former Bravo star uploaded numerous photos taken during the wedding on Instagram.

“A beautiful wedding filled with love, friends, laughter and happiness Thank you for letting me be a part of this magical night @teresagiudice and @louiearuelas (Enjoy the photos it was as fun as it looks!)#lovelovelove #journeybegins #💍 #♥️,” wrote the reality television personality in the caption.

Comedian Loni Love Was a Guest at Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Comedian Loni Love was also in attendance at Giudice’s wedding. While hosting an August 2022 episode of E! New’s Daily Dish, she shared that she enjoyed herself during the ceremony and reception.

“They did not skimp on anything. First of all, the food, see I always judge a wedding on its food. They had lamb chops, they had a seafood station, they had a pasta station and that was the reception and nobody told me, I thought it was the dinner so I was like oh I’m eating and drinking for free and it was an open bar,” shared Love.

She also acknowledged that Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga did not attend the wedding.

“It did get wild at the reception her brother and her sister-in-law Melissa did not come but you know, nobody missed them ‘cause it got wild. It was more of a family affair,” said Love.

The comedian noted that Giudice’s four daughters and Ruelas’ two sons were present during the wedding.

“They had a bunch of family people. It was about 200 people. When I say it was extravagant, it was something that made her look great,” said the reality television personality.

