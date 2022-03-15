LOOK: ‘RHOC’ Cast Looks Unrecognizable in Flashback Pic

A former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star shared a flashback cast photo ahead of her return to the franchise.

On March 14, 2022, Jeana Keough posted a flashback photo of herself alongside several former RHOC stars.

“Here’s a picture from the season 5 RHOC party! Keep an eye out for my appearance this season!” she wrote in the caption teasing her guest appearance on season 16, episode 13 of the show which airs on March 16.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reminisced About the Season 5 Crew ‘Back When RHOC Was the Best’

The other ladies in the photo are (from left to right) Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Lynne Curtin, Alexis Bellino, Gretchen Rossi, and Keough. Season 5 aired on November 5, 2009, but the exact date of the photo is unknown.

Several fans commented on the photo.

“You’re the only one that looks the same!” a fan commented.

“ICONS,” someone wrote with an orange emoji.

“I miss this crew,” another fan commented.

“I can’t wait! You have always been my favorite housewife because you’re so down to earth and sane,” someone else wrote.

“This was the best season! Best housewife cast,” a fan wrote.

“Miss this group,” someone said.

“This is when the franchise was authentic and interesting. God bless you and your family,” another fan wrote.

“Miss you on the show!! It hasn’t been the same without you, Vicki and Tamra,” someone said.

“We need this cast again,” another fan commented.

“The best of the best! Including when @jodelarosaa was on! The show isn’t anything like it was then! OG’s of the OC!!” someone said.

Jeana Keough Shared a Flashback Photo With Hugh Hefner & Fans Blasted Her for It ‘Horrible Person’

On March 1, 2022, Keough shared a black and white flashback photo of herself with Hugh Hefner and another woman. The photo had no caption.

Eagle-eyed fans recognized the photo as a screengrab from docuseries, “Secrets of Playboy” which aired on A&E.

Keough is a former Playboy model who was the Playboy Magazine Playmate of the Month in November 1980, according to an archive of her former personal website.

“I thought that was you when I was watching it. Interesting doco series,” someone wrote.

“Can’t view this without cringing,” a fan wrote. “I wanted to ask you questions about that you don’t seem like the type that was victimized I’m glad I called you because you look beautiful in the sofa.”

“Should’ve photoshopped the predator playboy out of the picture. Jeana looks beautiful though,” another person said.

“…but are you watching the a&e doc series about this exact era…thoughts?” someone asked.

“That docuseries is terrifying,” a fan wrote. “Hope you experienced NONE of that. Also hope you will speak out for those that did. He sounds like a HORRIBLE person. To put it in housewife terms… money can’t buy you class or basic human decency.”

“Gina are you watching the Playboy documentaries Hefner was a freak I’d burn any picture with him in it,” another fan said.

“Secrets of Playboy is just heart wrenching! He was a monster!” another person wrote.

“Yeah that documentary sure puts Hugh Hefner in a horrible light,” a fan wrote. “I had always admired him until now. That place was a house of horrors.”

“You need to comment on all these allegations against Hefner and friends. Don’t glamorize with this picture,” someone said.

“I was watching I know that was you I feel so sorry for all the girls that had to live through that kind of world @jeanakeough was you a centerfold it’s been told that all centerfold girls had to have sex with Heff,” another fan wrote.