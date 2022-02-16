Former RHOC Star Slams Dr. Jen Armstrong: ‘Be There For Your Kids’

Dr. Jen Armstrong joined the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast during its sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021. The aesthetic MD has been open about struggling with spending time with her three children, Vince, Valor, and Cece while running her practice, Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. “RHOC” season 16 has also focused on Armstrong’s marital issues with her husband, Ryne Holliday.

Former “RHOC” star Tamra Judge spoke about the doctor on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. During the podcast episode, uploaded on February 11, Arroyave shared that she did not understand why Armstrong decided to allow the show to focus on her struggles as a working mother. Judge agreed with her podcast co-host. The 54-year-old explained that while she does not “fault [Armstrong] for being the breadwinner in the family,” she believes that she can make more time for her children.

“Obviously, you know, she went to med school, she’s a doctor, she’s busy, doctors have busy schedules. I mean, she’s doing injections, she’s not performing surgery. So how busy are you?” said Judge. “Right – you have a 9 to 5 job, you’re doing fillers … and botox and threading and things like that. You’re not on call. You’re not delivering babies. Like you know what, tighten up your schedule and be there for your kids. She’s cold though, that girl, you can tell.”

Arroyave chimed in that she believes Armstrong should “just loosen up” so fans could see her authentic self. Judge then asserted that she believes the doctor is presenting her real self on the show. She went on to say that she had a negative interaction with the mother of three.

“I don’t know her personally, I told you, I’ve only met her once. She thought I was there to do her makeup. Now looking back, at first I thought god, she’s a b****, but now I’ve seen her on the show for a while because I thought she was very like oh you’re not here to do my makeup? Turn around and walk away. I was like wow she’s kind of rude. It’s her personality,” asserted Judge.

Jen Armstrong Spoke About Her Relationship on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

In “RHOC” season 16, episode 9, Armstrong and Holliday got into an argument, which resulted in him leaving their house. During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Armstrong explained why their fight intensified.

“We’ve never had a great relationship with him supporting me emotionally. And so then he’s like oh my gosh, we’ve never succeeded at this conversation and now we have cameras on it, showing that we can’t succeed at this conversation. But walking out made it a million times worse as it always does,” shared the reality television star.

She then asserted that she and her husband are “in a way better place.”

Jen Armstrong Discussed Her Separation in February 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2022, Armstrong shared that she and Holliday had separated “for a month” once the production for “RHOC” season 16 had wrapped up. She explained that their relatively brief separation improved their relationship.

“We separated for a while and lived life without each other and I think that that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together,” said Armstrong.

