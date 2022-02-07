WATCH: Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’s Ex Breaks In & Threatens to Kill Her

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas called the police on Tuesday, February 1, after her ex-boyfriend Ryan Geraghty barricaded himself inside her home and threatened the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star. Video footage from the incident was shared by TMZ this week and showed the terrifying moment that Geraghty told Vargas he would kill her first, then “everybody else.” According to TMZ, Vargas was safely rescued by officers and was not harmed.

In the video, viewers can see Geraghty telling Vargas, 46, “I’m taking you out, and then everybody else. They can shoot me if they want. I don’t give a f*** anymore, I’ve got nothing to lose.” There are several videos of the incident available in this TMZ article.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s office, Geraghty was arrested by the Newport Beach Police Department “after pointing a gun at the woman and threatening to kill her for refusing to give him any more money.” The press release states that Geraghty is accused of extorting money for “not selling nude photos of her to the media,” beginning on Christmas Eve 2021. It adds:

After the woman told Geraghty she would no longer be providing him any more money, Geraghty is [accused] of punching the woman in the face. When she attempted to cut him off again, he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Geraghty, a Convicted Felon, Has Been Arrested & Faces Multiple Felony Charges in Connection With the Incident

Geraghty, 33, was hit with several charges, the Orange County District Attorney announced:

One felony count of extortion by force or threat, one felony count of assault with a firearm, one felony count of criminal threats, one felony count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, one felony count of grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

If convicted on all charges, Geraghty could face a maximum sentence of 75 years and four months up to life in prison, because he has two prior strikes under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated, “Thankfully the Newport Beach Police Department prevented serious harm from coming to this woman and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will do everything it can to prevent this violent criminal from being able to harm anyone else.”

Vargas Called the Police & Officers Responded After Hearing a Struggle on the Phone

The press release from the Orange County District Attorney stated that, “On January 31, 2022 Geraghty is accused of shooting a gun into the ceiling during an argument while the victim hid in a closet.” It said the following day, February 1, “he is accused of calling the woman to tell him he is coming for her because she stole his car. He then came to her house with a gun, which he pointed in her face, threatening to kill her.”

According to the press release, Newport Beach police officers responded to the home in question because they “heard a struggle over the phone while attempting to contact the victim.” A press release from the Newport Beach Police Department added more information about the arrest, explaining that when they arrived at the residence, they found “an emergency situation that warranted the immediate evacuation of the victim from the residence.” It added:

Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim. Officers took immediate action and placed the suspect into custody.

The former “Real Housewives” star’s manager told Page Six that Vargas was left “shaken up” by the “traumatic experience.”

