RHOC Star Takes Side in Heather Dubrow-Katie Ginella Argument

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter has friendships with both longtime RHOC co-star Heather Dubrow and newcomer Katie Ginella, but where does she stand in their argument?

After Ginella revealed she had “proof” that Dubrow called the paparazzi to take photos of her and her husband Terry at Disneyland in 2022 during the August 1 episode of RHOC, the rest of the Housewives warned her about how upset Dubrow would be. “She sent me this s*** and I told her, don’t ever bring this up… Heather’s gonna care,” Kirschenheiter said at the time.

Now, in a July 2024 visit to Bravo HQ in New York City, Kirschenheiter shared how she feels about the matter following Dubrow and Ginella’s fight during Ginella’s golf outing. As for who she believes, Kirschenheiter said, “Me being me, Gina, I was like ‘Oh, that’s proof, that’s factual evidence,'” she said, referring to Ginella’s screenshot where an unnamed source texted her “Yes” after she asked if Dubrow called the paparazzi. “But you know then I go and I talk to my legal counsel, Emily [Simpson], and Emily’s like ‘That’s not a f***ing receipt.'”

Kirschenheiter added, “I know Heather Dubrow and I know her children, and I know that she would never swear on her children’s life if it wasn’t true. I do think that Katie believes the thing that she has, and I do believe that somebody told Katie that, but ultimately, I believe Heather.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Gets Heat from Heather Dubrow Regarding Katie Ginella Fight

The Bravo team shared Ginella and Dubrow’s fight scene with Kirschenheiter, who said, “It was a lot, I mean it was everything and more. That was uncomfortable to watch, and I was there. But we couldn’t hear the whole conversation. I mean I think that it was pretty much how it looked like it was going, but I just feel like Katie, if you bring it up — especially if you’re going to go with Dubrow — if you’re gonna go with Dubrow, you gotta go.”

While she mentioned she tends to avoid conflict with Dubrow at all costs, Kirschenheiter had some apologizing to do in a sneak peek of the August 8 episode of RHOC, which was shared on the Bravo YouTube channel on August 2. “I am sorry about the Katie stuff, I knew you were upset, so I’m sorry about that. The weird thing is, I really like Katie, and I thought you guys were going to be good friends,” Kirschenheiter told Dubrow.

“Yeah, but you’re my friend, and I would expect you to tell her it’s not okay,” Dubrow responded.

Katie Ginella Responded to Heather Dubrow’s Noella Bergener Comparison

In pre-season press for RHOC season 18 with Entertainment Tonight, Dubrow drew a comparison between Ginella and another co-star she didn’t get along with in season 16, calling Ginella “Noella 1.5”.

Ginella poked fun at this label, captioning a July 12 Instagram post, “Thanks for the love on premiere day – love your ‘Noella 1.5’ 🧡 #rhoc.” She also opened up with more of her reaction to the nickname in an August 3 interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling host Brice Sander, “So when she said that I had to Google it, and I think it was meant to be a dig, but I took it as a compliment. Noella’s gorgeous, she’s funny, she’s smart, she owns her business. I loved it, I embraced it.”

