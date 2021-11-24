Former ‘RHOC’ Housewife Looks Unrecognizable in Instagram Post

The hit Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered in 2006. Over the past 15 years, castmates have come and gone. For instance, Peggy Sulahian only appeared during the show’s twelfth season, which aired in 2017. During her brief tenure, Sulahian proudly shared her Armenian heritage and was open about undergoing a double mastectomy.

Those who have not followed the former Bravo star on social media since she left “RHOC” may find that she looks unrecognizable in one of her most recent Instagram posts. On November 20, 2021, the mother-of-three uploaded a picture that showed her posing next to her husband Diko Sulahian. The reality television personality’s hair was much lighter than how it was when she was on “RHOC.” She also sported a choppier hairstyle. For the photo, Sulahian opted to wear heavy eye makeup and bright red lipstick. During her time on “RHOC,” the 48-year-old typically wore a subtler makeup look.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the former “RHOC” star.

“You both look great as usual,” wrote one fan.

“You look amazing [red heart emoji] xx,” added another.

Peggy Sulahian Discussed ‘RHOC’ in June 2020

During a June 2020 interview with Up and Adam!, Peggy Sulahian spoke about her time on “RHOC.”

“It was very entertaining. It was very rigorous. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of — no time with family. It was fun on the other end. It was really hectic,” shared Sulahian.

She also shared that while filming was “hard,” she appreciated her time on the show. She explained that she was able to focus on something besides recovering from her double mastectomy.

“It got me through what I was going through. It got me out of depression. I was in tubes, blood everywhere, had a nurse. It was really hard and then I started filming. And it got me out of that state of mind so it kept me busy as far as getting dressed every day, going out, keeping me busy, meeting the crazy women,” stated Sulahian.

Andy Cohen Spoke About ‘RHOC’ During a November 2021 Interview

The sixteenth season of “RHOC” will premiere on December 1, 2021. During a November 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bravo producer Andy Cohen acknowledged that quite a few fans were not pleased with the show’s fifteenth season, which was filmed right when the coronavirus pandemic began.

“I have to give props to season 15. We started shooting I think in February 2020. We were shot down several times. COVID was happening. Several of them got it. It was not a fun season, it was not a particularly aspirational season,” said the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host.

He then shared he believed season 16 will have more to offer, especially with the new cast members and “the return of Heather Dubrow.”

“There is a sense of affluence and a sense of escapism that the viewers are looking for. Heather has a connection to women on the show to Shannon [Beador] certainly and you see how it plays out with Emily [Simpson] and Gina [Kirschenheiter] in often hilarious and often dramatic ways and so when I watched it, I watched the fourth episode today, I was like I’m watching ‘RHOC’ this is the show I’ve always loved. It feels like it and it’s great,” said Cohen.

