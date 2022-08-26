RHOC Alum Talks Lisa Rinna: ‘It’s Just So Produced Now With Her’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 14, Lisa Rinna had an intense discussion with Sutton Stracke. She reiterated that she was unhappy with her co-star because of a September 2021 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” appearance, where Stracke claimed Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were her guests at Elton John’s gala. She also asserted that the couple did not thank her for the invitation. Rinna has denied the claims.

In season 12, episode 15, Rinna shared her thoughts about Diana Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais’ relationship. When Beauvais asked why she felt the need to interject on behalf of Jenkins, Rinna responded that she believed the “Coming to America” actress was being defensive.

“I think that when we come from love, we don’t come from the defensive place,” stated the “Melrose Place” actress.

During an August 2022 episode of her podcast “The Rick and Kelly Show,” alongside her husband, Rick Leventhal, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the scene.

Kelly Dodd Shared That She Believed Lisa Rinna is a ‘Hypocrite’

While recording the podcast episode, Dodd called Rinna a “hypocrite” for her comments to Beauvais as she had snapped at Sutton. The former Bravo star also claimed that Rinna is “starting to bug everybody.” She then suggested that she did not believe Rinna was acting in an authentic manner.

“You can see it’s just acting. It’s starting to wear on you because you don’t know if she’s acting or being real and the way she’s like — it’s just so produced now with her, with Rinna. I don’t know, I guess that’s what they like because if you are too real, you get fired and if you are an actress — I think the only real one, to be quite honest, in the group to be honest is Kathy Hilton — and Garcelle,” said the RHOC alum.

Sutton Stracke Shared Her Thoughts About Her Relationship with Lisa Rinna

While filming an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Stracke spoke about her issues with Rinna after her September 2021 “WWHL” interview.

“I’ve apologized. I’ve apologized. I’ve apologized again. How many times – every time that we are together, I apologize every single time, and does Lisa enjoy this? I know what I did was wrong. I didn’t come from a bad place when I did it. It hurt her. I didn’t mean to hurt you. Please understand that. I don’t need to be forgiven. You need to find in your heart to forgive me, I can’t do anything to forgive you,” asserted the Georgia native.

In the “RHOBH After Show” episode, Kyle Richards also noted that she believed Rinna’s anger toward Stracke had to do with the fact that her mother, Lois Rinna, passed away in November 2021.

“Everyone handles grief differently. And for whatever reason, she’s been having ups and downs, whether it’s anger or whatever it is that she’s going through. But it was very clear in that moment that she was struggling,” stated the “Halloween” star.

Dorit Kemsley shared similar statements about Rinna.

“Lisa was soldiering on. She really was. She was putting one foot in front of the other. And grief – however the toil it takes on somebody, you know, you go through a wave of emotions, I could only imagine,” stated Kemsley.

