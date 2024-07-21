Which Former RHOC Star Does Tamra Judge Want Back on the Cast?

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” has seen plenty of its stars come and go over the years, with Heather Dubrow coming back into the fold in season 16 after four years away, Tamra Judge rejoining in season 17 after two seasons off, and Alexis Bellino joining the cast as a Friend of the Housewives in season 18, after leaving the series in season 8.

In a July 18 interview with Bustle, Judge opened up about season 18 and dished on which former RHOC star she would like to share the screen with next season.

“[Jo] De La Rosa from the first two seasons. I’ve become close with her. She appears in Season 18 and I think she’d be great on the show again. She’s older now and looking to move back to Orange County, so it would make sense,” Judge told the outlet.

Jo De La Rosa Makes a Guest Appearance on RHOC Season 18

While Judge would love to see De La Rosa back filming, she also shared if there was anybody she wouldn’t want to see back, telling Bustle, “I don’t think anyone coming back would bother me, even Gretchen Rossi. I could maneuver through that because I don’t care.”

Luckily for Judge, she’s already had one chance to film with De La Rosa, who as she mentioned made a guest appearance in RHOC season 18.

“And that’s a wrap on season 18! 🍊” Judge tweeted alongside a video of Bellino and De La Rosa joining her for dinner after filming for the show in April 2024.

Prior to De La Rosa filming on RHOC, she got to reunite with Judge and many other Housewives stars in Las Vegas at BravoCon 2023, where she appeared as a surprise guest to help present her fellow RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson with the first-ever Wifetime Achievement Award at the Bravos award show.

“To say this was the reunion of the year is an understatement 🍊 @bravoandy thank you for the invite to present at The Bravo Awards! I loved surprising Vicki and absolutely loved seeing everyone!” De La Rosa captioned a November 2023 Instagram post from BravoCon filled with pictures of her posing with Andy Cohen, Judge, and other RHOC stars including Bellino and Rossi.

Jo De La Rosa Looks Back on RHOC Season 1

Weeks before filming her return to RHOC for season 18, De La Rosa took her own walk down memory lane, sharing photos from the first season of RHOC in March 2024.

“I can’t believe 18 years ago today, RHOC premiered and my life was forever changed 🍊 French maid costumes, pink boas, thin eyebrows, and Skytops – so many bad decisions but so many great memories 😂 @bravotv and @bravoandy – I feel honored to have been a small part of this first season cast and forever inducted into the Bravo fam 🧡,” De La Rosa captioned the photos, which included fellow OGs of the OC Kimberly Bryant, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, and Lauri Peterson. De La Rosa was 23 years old when the “Housewives” began filming, and at the time engaged to Slade Smiley (who would return as Rossi’s boyfriend in later seasons).

READ NEXT: Jennifer Pedranti Reacts After Reaching Update in Divorce Settlement