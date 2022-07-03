Former RHOC Star Talks OnlyFans: ‘I Joined Years Ago’

On June 17, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Denise Richards took to Instagram to share her support for her daughter, Sam “Sami” Sheen, after she joined OnlyFans, a website known for explicit content.

“Lots of negative comments on my social media this week I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 year old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy, and quite frankly her father [actor Charlie Sheen] shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at that age? It took me many years and I still struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it could destroy you,” read a portion of Richards’ post.

While recording a June 15 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Richards’ former “RHOBH” co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her co-host Tamra Judge shared their opinions regarding Sami’s choice to be on OnlyFans. Judge claimed that she has “been getting an email from OnlyFans and they are asking [her] to join.” She also revealed that she had once signed up for OnlyFans.

“I actually have joined. I joined years ago when it came out not knowing it was – you know, it had kind of having a bad name about showing naked pictures because trust me nobody wants to see this body,” quipped the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

Judge shared similar comments about OnlyFans during a June 29 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“I signed up, two, three years ago because I didn’t know what it was and I had an agent that said ‘just go ahead and sign up,’ I’ve never done anything. I don’t know how to log on, nothing,” stated the “RHOC” alum.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Spoke About OnlyFans in a Separate ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ Episode

In the June 21 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave suggested that she did not believe Richards’ 18-year-old daughter should be making content for OnlyFans. She shared that she believes individuals should be older before sharing adult content online.

“If you are doing those things because you need to support your life and it’s something you love doing and you’re 25 years old, more power to you, you do you. I don’t know that as a teenager, you can make those decisions for yourself, I personally was making terrible decisions at 17, 18-years-old,” stated the former “RHOBH” star.

Arroyave then shared that she would be concerned for her children if they were to join OnlyFans.

“I personally would be worried about my kid making decisions about their body showing on the World Wide Web at such a young age,” said the All In founder.

Sami Sheen Wished Her Mother a Happy Mother’s Day on Instagram

On May 8, 2022, Sami wished her mother a Happy Mother’s Day on Instagram. The photos showed the mother-and-daughter duo posing together while smiling.

“happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life 💗💐🥂,” read the caption of the post.

Richards was quick to comment on the post.

“Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. 🙏🏻 Thank you & I love you so much❤️,” commented the “Drop Dead Gorgeous” actress.

