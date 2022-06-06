RHOC Alum Claims Former Producer Said ‘Heather Dubrow Is Diabolical’

Former Bravo star Kelly Dodd left “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after season 15. In a May 2022 YouTube video, alongside her husband, reporter Rick Leventhal, the Bravo alum claimed that former “RHOC” executive producer, Thomas Kelly, admitted to being unhappy with Heather Dubrow. As fans are aware, Dubrow returned to “RHOC” for its sixteenth season after a five-year absence.

“I got some gossip, my old executive producer, Thomas Kelly, will not be on ‘Orange County,’ he called all of us and he said that ‘Heather Dubrow is diabolical,’” said Dodd.

Dodd also shared that she encouraged the producer to share his thoughts publicly.

“I said go on my show, but he’s afraid it might like — Thomas, we want you to tell all about Heather Dubrow and how much of a nightmare she was working with. And I would really, really love for Thomas Kelly to come on my show and explain how much of a nightmare and how everybody was scared of Heather. And Bravo did put all their eggs in one basket and he scared them into not doing it again,” stated the former “RHOC” personality.

Leventhal chimed in that Kelly would not be returning as an executive producer for season 17.

“The ratings took a nosedive and he took the fall apparently,” stated Leventhal.

Dodd also claimed that Dubrow will appear in future episodes of “RHOC.”

“Heather Dubrow’s back,” said Dodd.

Noella Bergener Made Claims About Heather Dubrow During ‘RHOC’ Season 16

During “RHOC” season 16, Noella Bergener accused Dubrow of shoving a production crew member during her ill-fated dinner party in season 16, episode 2. Dubrow has repeatedly denied the claims.

While recording a February 2022 episode of the “Discretion Advised” podcast, Dodd claimed that she had information about the alleged incident.

“[Dubrow] apparently pushed somebody and then somebody from production told Noella [Bergener] and that person in production got fired… Noella said she didn’t see it but a producer ran up to her and told her what happened,” stated Dodd.

During an April 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Bergener repeated her accusation regarding Dubrow and a member of the show’s production team.

“The person was running from it like mere seconds when it happening told me. So I was trying to own it as my own if I could just put it out there that I completely, I made that experience my own so that way I could just make what happened make more sense I will own that,” shared the mother of two.

Noella Bergener Discussed the ‘RHOC’ Season 16 Reunion

During a May 2022 episode of “Housewife to Housewife,” alongside “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs, Bergener spoke about the “RHOC” season 16 reunion. She asserted that she “was on such good behavior” and suggested she regretted that she kept her composer.

“I was really trying to leave there with a spirit of healing and us being friends at the end of it so I let a lot of things slide that like haunt me still, like post reunion like ugh, I really wished I called out that moment, so regrets in the sense I just wish I was in a stronger position where I could speak my mind a little more,” stated the Bravo personality.

