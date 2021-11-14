Fans Unleash on ‘Lackluster’ & ‘Boring’ RHOC Season 16 Trailer

Fans of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” are not impressed by the season 16 trailer release.

On November 11, 2021, Bravo released the “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16 trailer ahead of the show’s December 1, 2021 premiere and fans were not having any part of it.

The 2:30 minute trailer starts out showing returning housewife, Heather Dubrow, walking through her massive house while past season’s taglines play over her walking. It then cuts to the teasers which feature pretty much all of the ladies arguing with Shannon Beador. It also introduces two new housewives … Shannon isn’t a fan … a shocker!

Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener are the two new faces and they look to be bringing the drama … like Noella who is accused by Heather of giving her teen daughter pornography and Jen who appears to be arguing with her husband in at least one scene.

But the fans don’t seem to be all that interested in season 16’s trailer.

Fans Not Impressed With ‘Old and Tired’ Season 16 Preview





Play



The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Official Trailer Hey guys! The #RHOC trailer is finally here! I got this from Twitter. I do not claim this footage. Enjoy, like, & subscribe! 2021-11-11T20:13:54Z

When the trailer dropped, fans were unimpressed with what is ahead for the franchise and the ladies of the OC.

“Love Housewives in general but this is too old and tired,” one fan tweeted. “Last season sucked this will too. Pass,” another one wrote.

One fan was disappointed that storylines were repeating.

“not the friend jealousy crap again,” a fan wrote.

Others had questions about the missing cast members.

“Not the same without tamra and vicki I’m from Scotland and watched it whenever I could .now I don’t bother .xx shame,” someone wrote. “Someone switch Jennifer and Noella,” another one wrote.

Some were just bored with the whole thing.

“Love the OC wives but the trailer was a tad lackluster,” someone tweeted. “I agree the trailer was lackluster not really much drama same ole same ole I’ll give it 2 episodes Whoever cast the Potomac wives needs to be casting Oc,” another wrote.

“Blah for now, not impressed with the so called shake up,” someone wrote. “Kelly Dood is gone so that’s the highlight.”

Despite fans not being excited about the show as a whole, there were a few who did get excited about the return of Heather.

“Heather is back,” someone wrote with party emojis. “Saw the add and thought oh yay Heather but blah on the rest,” someone else wrote.

“I’m going to watch because Heather is back, but looks boring,” a fan said.

Who Are Dr. Jen Armstrong & Noella Bergener, RHOC’s Newest Housewives?

Two new housewives are joining the cast this season, but there’s still a lot unknown about these women.

According to Jen’s official website, she’s a cosmetic and medical dermatologist who was awarded best doctor three years in a row. She is married to a man who the trailer shows shirtless in family photos. She laughed and admitted he “never wears a shirt.”

Noella is the first Black woman to be a housewife on RHOC and has two children and a dog. She is seen in the trailer announcing she is bisexual and then later crying about her life.

“If it is nearly as action packed and entertaining to watch as it was to experience then get ready for a wild ride,” she wrote on Instagram under a video teaser of season 16.

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Heckled Heather & Terry Dubrow in NSFW Restaurant Video