SEE IT: Fans React to RHOC Season 17 Confessional Looks

The seventeenth season of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production. On September 16, 2022, a Reddit user shared pictures of some of the season 17 cast members, including Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, while they filmed their confessional interviews on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Judge sported an asymmetrical black mini dress, Beador wore a long-sleeved black dress with feather detailing, Dubrow opted for a leopard-print turtleneck dress, and Simpson decided to wear what appears to be a low-cut blue dress. Kirschenheiter’s photo was cropped close to her face, so fans were unable to get a good look at her ensemble.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts on the Matter

Quite a few Bravo fans shared their thoughts about the confessional looks in the post’s comments section.

“Shannon and Tams look phenomenal. Gina is a beautiful woman, and yet somehow despite the accessories and hair attempts she looks very forgettable. I have no idea how that is possible,” wrote a commenter.

“Shannon looks AMAZING here !!!!” added another.

“Wow. I hate every single outfit,” shared a different person.

“Tamra ages backwards,” commented a Reddit user.

“Heather is a big fail,” shared another person.

“I love Heather but, she looks very Addams Family here,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“Tamra looks incredible. So happy to see her back,” stated a commenter.

“Shannon looks great! Happy for her!” asserted a social media user.

“Tamra is so beautiful. I always love her look,” commented an RHOC viewer.

“They all look beautiful and I think for the first time ever I would say I’d wear any of the outfits,” shared a Reddit user.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Tamra Judge’s Return to RHOC

Judge is coming back to RHOC after a two-year absence. During an August 2022 episode of Kelly Dodd’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson, who exited the Bravo series following season 14, shared her thoughts about her former co-star’s return. She noted Judge had called her to inform her that she would be joining the show’s cast again before the news was made public.

“She called me to say, ‘I just wanted to let you know first, I’m coming back on RHOC’ and I’m like ‘okay well, my phone didn’t ring yet so I guess I’m not coming back, are you coming back as a friend or full time?’ And she goes, ‘full time,’” recalled Gunvalson.

The former reality television personality revealed that she began crying after Judge shared she would be a full-time cast member for season 17.

“Tears started, I started crying right away. She said, ‘I’ll get you on in a little bit,’ and I said ‘no, it’s good, unless they want me always for all the time,’” shared the Bravo alum.

