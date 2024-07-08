RHOC Star Shares Season 18 Cast Split Up for Separate Trips

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador opened up about the upcoming 18th season in a SiriusXM radio interview for her friend’s show “Jeff Lewis Live”. In a clip posted on the RadioAndy YouTube channel on July 5, Beador revealed that the cast split up for two separate girls’ trips in season 18.

“One cast trip was split, half the people went to Big Bear, half went to Palm Springs. Because as one can imagine there’s certain people on the cast that I wasn’t super excited about filming with or traveling with,” Beador said.

Beador went on to share that she was on the Palm Springs trip while Tamra Judge and returning RHOC star Alexis Bellino (who is dating Beador’s ex John Janssen) were both on the Big Bear trip. The season 18 trailer shows Beador was joined in Palm Springs by Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, while Jennifer Pedranti and RHOC’s newest Housewife Katie Ginella joined Judge and Bellino in Big Bear.

How Does Shannon Beador Feel About RHOC Newbie Katie Ginella?

Although they went on separate trips during the season, Beador shared that she has a good relationship with the newest RHOC star Ginella. “She’s nice,” Beador answered when asked if she liked Ginella, adding, “Yeah, she’s nice. She’s nice, don’t read into it. She’s nice, we get along, we’re good.”

When asked who she is still friends with today, after filming for season 18 has wrapped, Beador kept her answer vague, saying, “Some people. I don’t think I should [say who], because there’s stuff that happens, especially in the first episode, that’s really nice. Let’s just put it this way, I am friendly with some of the cast. And some I don’t speak to at all.”

According to BravoTV.com, Ginella joins the show as a full-time Housewife through her friendship with castmate Kirschenheiter after she and her husband, golf journalist Matt Ginella, moved to Orange County from San Diego with their four children. The season 18 trailer showed that Ginella was also friends with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke, with Stracke making a guest appearance at a lunch with Ginella.

Shannon Beador Explains Her DUI

On July 5, Bravo shared a sneak peek of the first seven minutes of the RHOC season 18 premiere, which is set to air in full on Thursday, July 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. In the sneak peek, Beador is shown explaining the story behind her September 2023 DUI.

“On the night of the DUI, I drove to John [Janssen]’s house, stupidly,” Beador explained in a confessional interview. “We got into a big argument and he said, ‘You’re a drunken idiot, don’t get in your car.’ But I got in an accident seconds later because I revved up the engine so he could know how mad I was, and I lost control of the car immediately.”

While Beador has since gone to a “behavior wellness place”, the sneak peek showed Judge claiming that she was sneaking drinks at a Tres Amigas shortly after her DUI, which contributed to Judge backing out of further Tres Amigas live shows with Beador and fellow RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson.

