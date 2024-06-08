New ‘Real Housewives’ Season Marks Huge Milestone For Franchise

A new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to debut on Bravo, and it will mark a big milestone for the network’s Real Housewives franchise.

The 18th season of the Orange County-based series will mark the 100th season of Real Housewives overall, according to Deadline.

In 2006, Orange County kicked off The Real Housewives franchise, Since that time, the show has been set in 10 other cities, including New York City, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and Miami. The original RHOC cast starred Vicki Gunvalson, Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Jenna Keogh, and Lauri Waring Peterson.

Several cast shakeups later, the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show will feature Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Shannon Storms Beador, Jennifer Pedranti, and newcomer Katie Ginella, per Bravo.com.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 18 will premiere on July 11 on Bravo.

Fans Weighed In On the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 18 Cast Photos

On June 6, Bravo dropped the latest RHOC cast photos. The glam photoshoot featured all seven cast members dressed in silver and gold as they posed amid an orange sunset background.

Fans noted that Bravo appeared to have put some money into the all-new photo session for the West Coast Housewives, unlike what was done for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The Jersey cast’s season 14 photos were just a rehash of the season 13 key art.

“This is giving HIGH BUDGET ✨,” one Instagram commenter wrote in the comments section of a post of the RHOC cast photos.

“Oh this is giving expensive ✨👑,” another agreed.

“Ok I do love this! I feel like they have def been investing into the OC visuals (NJ take notes) 😂,” another chimed in.

“THIS is a cast photo!” another wrote.

Other fans noticed that Judge’s dress appears to be the same dress that Katie Maloney wore on the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion that aired on Bravo in May 2024.

“Do I spot @musickillskate ‘s reunion dress on @tamrajudge ???” one fan asked.

“Did Tamra steal your dress?!?!” another asked, tagging Maloney.

Bravo Released a Super Teaser for RHOC Season 18

Play

In June 2024, Bravo released a three-minute trailer in conjunction with the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast photos, and it featured three familiar faces. RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp and Sutton Stracke all make cameos on season 18.

In fact, Mellencamp kicks off the trailer during what appears to be a cast trip. “Welcome Housewives and Vicki…let the games begin,” Mellencamp says to the group lined up across from her.

“She’s a [expletive],” Gunvalson mutters.

In another scene, Stracke is seen talking to Ginella about Dubrow.

According to The Daily Dish, the RHOC cast will take trips to Big Bear, Sonoma, Palm Springs, and London during season 18. But the season is far from all fun and games. Beador’s 2023 arrest for suspicion of DUI is addressed in the trailer. Real Housewives “friend” Alexis Bellino’s romance with Beador’s ex, John Janssen, will be a storyline. In addition, “Pedranti’s fiancé Ryan Boyajian’s alleged connection to the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal is also teased as Judge asks him, “How’s the FBI going for you?”

