RHOC Star Criticizes Erika Jayne’s Comments to Crystal Kung Minkoff: ‘It’s So Wrong’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 12, Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about her eating disorder. During a holiday party at Diana Jenkins’ house, Erika Jayne asked the mother of two about her issues regarding food. When Minkoff shared that she feels guilty about eating, the “Pretty Mess” singer shared that she “alway[s] think[s] take laxatives and get rid of it.”

During a July 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, former “RHOBH” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about the scene. Judge shared that she disapproved of Jayne’s interaction with Minkoff and asked “what the f was she thinking.”

“What is going on with her? I know what’s going on with her, but what are you doing?” questioned the reality television personality.

Arroyave agreed with her podcast co-hosted and stated that she believed “what Erika said was very ignorant.” She then asserted that Jayne is a good friend but “there’s a sensitivity thing.”

“I think she was trying to make light of the issue and it’s not an issue to make light of,” stated the All In founder. She went on to say that she asked Minkoff about the situation. The 41-year-old shared that the “RHOBH” star did not believe “Erika was being malicious.”

Judge chimed in that she thinks Jayne “has never been the most sensitive person.”

“I think she was trying to be funny, like s*** it out don’t throw it up it’s like really? That’s so insensitive, it’s so wrong,” stated the “RHOC” star.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Thanked Fans on Instagram

On July 23, Minkoff took to Instagram to thank fans who have reached out to her about her eating disorder after “RHOBH” season 12, episode 12 aired.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of you who sent me messages of support over the past few days. Many of you have shared your personal ED stories and I want you to know I see each and every one of you and I’m so proud of your bravery. Eating disorder recovery is not linear. We all need to approach and process in our own time. Please be kind to yourself and others suffering,” read the post.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Erika Jayne’s Comments

While speaking to E! News in July 2022, Minkoff shared her thoughts about Jayne’s comments at Jenkins’ holiday party. She noted that “there’s sort of a wide range of responses when people are uncomfortable.”

“Some can be extreme and just intentionally hurtful. And some can be more awkward or more flippant. Or people make jokes if someone gets hurt, you know, that kind of thing so tried to just – if I get hurt like that, I tend to kind of shield my heart and as you can see I kind of step away from the situation because it’s not good for my recovery. But I try to not take it in that it’s about me,” shared the 39-year-old.

During the E! News interview, Minkoff shared that she would be interested in starring in another season of “RHOBH.”

“The girls always say it get easier each year, it gets harder at some times, but at this moment, yeah I’m comfortable,” said the reality television personality.

