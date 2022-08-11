RHOC Star Reacts to Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hair: ‘I Have No Words’

On August 6, 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot. Her hair was styled in an intricate half updo and adorned with a crown. According to Page Six, Giudice’s wedding hairstylist, Lucia Casazza, shared she used human hair extensions, which cost $7,000, during an August 2022 interview on Andy Cohen’s radio program, “Radio Andy.”

“As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen. You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, ‘My hair has to be over the top,’” explained the hairstylist.

While recording an August 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about Giudice’s wedding hairstyle.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Teresa Giudice’s Hairstyle

During the podcast episode, Judge shared she believed Giudice’s wedding hairstyle caused her to look like a Disney princess and the “Simpsons” character, Marge Simpson.

“I have no words. I have no words. None,” said Judge.

The “RHOC” star also stated that she would not be forthcoming that she did Giudice’s wedding hair if she were Casazza.

“If I was that girl I would be in hiding. I wouldn’t want anyone to know my name,” said Judge.

The Bravo personality also questioned why Giudice’s friends allowed her to have the hairstyle for her wedding.

“I mean I hate to rip on anyone on their wedding day but why didn’t not one person say to her ‘no, God, no,’” said Judge.

Teresa Giudice Shared a Video Filmed at Her Wedding on Social Media

On August 8, Giudice shared a video that consisted of moments filmed at her wedding on Instagram.

“August 6, 2022 – The day my soulmate became my husband @louiearuelas. Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally. Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support. THANK YOU to @prestonrbailey, @iamjessibelle, & the entire amazing team that worked so tirelessly to make our dream wedding happen. It was more than we imagined and we are so very grateful for all of you,” read the caption of the post.

Margaret Josephs Attended Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

During “RHONJ” season 12, Giudice had issues with her castmate Margaret Josephs after the fashion designer inquired about a video of Ruelas begging an unidentified woman on a beach. The pair have since reconciled, and Josephs was in attendance at Giudice’s wedding.

In a July 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Josephs spoke about securing a wedding invitation.

“I got invited to the wedding, so things are definitely better. You know, it’s funny ’cause Teresa and I, the last year we had a very tumultuous relationship, we were very close prior to that, so I think, you know, we’ve worked through some things. Her and I said we are taking baby steps, but I only wanted good things for her even though she didn’t realize that at first,” stated Josephs.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Gabriella Giudice Looks Like Nonno in new Photo