Former RHOC Star Says Jennifer Aydin’s ‘Nose Looked Better Before’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her opinion about Jennifer Aydin’s decision to get a rhinoplasty and a chin augmentation.

In “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12, episode 1, which premiered on February 1, Jennifer disclosed that she “went to Turkey to visit [her] brother” and “got [her] nose and [her] chin done.” She also shared that she hired “a doctor in Turkey that [she] found on Instagram,” instead of having her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, do the surgeries. The mother-of-five explained that her husband had informed her that she “was the worst patient in the world and he was never doing surgery on [her] ever again” after performing her 2019 “tummy tuck.”

Tamra Judge Questioned Why Jennifer Aydin Did Not Have Her Husband Perform Her Plastic Surgery

During a February 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge questioned Jennifer’s reasoning to not have her husband do her rhinoplasty and chin implantation. The 54-year-old seemed to reference that it was revealed during the season 12 premiere that Bill had been unfaithful and had an affair with a “pharmaceutical rep.” The former “RHOC” star likened Jennifer’s relationship with Bill to her tumultuous marriage to her ex-husband, Simon Barney.

“She got a nose job, it wasn’t from her plastic surgeon husband, which is kind of weird to me, but then again, I don’t feel like they have a great relationship and to think about when I was ending my marriage with Simon, would I have wanted him to give me a fricking nose job? Hell no. I would have looked like I had a penis hanging off my nose, I’m sure. I think that’s probably why she didn’t go to him, but I’m just throwing that out there, I’m not sure. It’s just kind of weird,” stated the former Bravo star.

She also commented on the fact that Jennifer had discovered her plastic surgeon on social media.

“By the way, who finds a plastic surgeon on Instagram in another country and decides ‘Yes, that’s who’s going to do my nose,’” quipped Judge.

The podcast episode’s guest, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson noted that some doctors will not perform surgery “on their family” members. Judge acknowledged that could be the case for Bill and Jennifer. She then pointed out that the “RHONJ” star “did have a tummy tuck from her husband.” The former Bravo personality went on to say that she preferred the look of Jennifer’s nose before her rhinoplasty.

“I don’t mean to be mean but her nose looked better before,” said the co-founder of Vena CBD.

Anderson agreed with Judge’s assessment and asserted that “it looked way better before.”

Jennifer Aydin Discussed Her Cosmetic Procedures in February 2022

Jennifer, who got her chin implant removed in January 2022, discussed her cosmetic procedures during a February 2022 interview with Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast. She shared that she believed she “kind of looked whack in the first episode” of season 12. The 44-year-old then asserted that she is pleased with the appearance of her nose.

“I’m really happy with it now,” stated the reality television personality.

The “RHONJ” star also addressed fans who were surprised she picked out her plastic surgeon on social media.

“People are finding everyone on Instagram these days, so they may be surprised that I said it outloud, but I don’t think it’s the first time anyone has found someone through Instagram,” said Jennifer.

