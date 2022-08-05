RHOC Star Talks Kathy Hilton: ‘Maybe Someone Should Take Her Twitter Away’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton unintentionally revealed her telephone number to her social media followers, as previously reported by Heavy. In July 2022, Hilton took to Twitter to express interest in a dog from Tea Cup Tails, a company that sells teacup chihuahuas and sent a tweet with her number to the business. Once the “RHOBH” star became aware of her mistake, she tweeted, “How do I delete?” She was eventually able to remove the message.

On a July 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge spoke about Hilton’s tweet.

“That cracks me up because it seems so Kathy, like she doesn’t even understand technology, social media, nothing. It’s like oh, Kathy. Hopefully this is the last time. I heard this is not the first time she’s done that,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder then shared that she believed Hilton should refrain from using Twitter.

“Maybe someone should take her Twitter away from her. Maybe she should hire someone to do it,” said the reality television personality.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Her Relationship With Kyle Richards in June 2022

While speaking to E! News in June 2022, Hilton suggested that she and her sister, Kyle Richards, had an intense moment while filming in Aspen for “RHOBH” season 12, which premiered in May 2022.

“I said some things that I should not have said. It was how I was feeling,” shared Hilton.

She noted that she made the statement about her sister to her co-star Lisa Rinna.

“I said them to Lisa and it was off-camera. I think she just was unhappy that I said anything. And that’s her business,” said the mother of four.

The 63-year-old shared that she has “to take the responsibility” for the unspecified comments.

“I was frustrated. I should not have said anything. And I did apologize and apologize,” said the Bravo personality.

She also shared that she and her sister are currently “in a better place.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Kathy Hilton in May 2022

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in May 2022, “RHOBH” star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke about the cast’s trip to Aspen. According to the show’s season 12 trailer, Hilton gets locked out of a boutique by her co-stars.

“I saw that in the trailer because I wasn’t in the store, I was somewhere else, so when I saw that I felt so bad and she called me after and she’s goes ‘I didn’t know’ – she didn’t know they locked her out so and I was like oh my god, I didn’t know, I would have opened the door if had I been in the store,” said Minkoff.

She also noted that Hilton only appeared in a few episodes of “RHOBH” season 12 because she was filming for her daughter, Paris Hilton’s reality show, “Paris in Love.”

“She couldn’t film in the beginning because she was dealing with [Paris’] wedding and when I tell you it wasn’t just a regular wedding,” said Minkoff.

