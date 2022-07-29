RHOC Star on Dorit Kemsley’s Reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘What Are You Doing?’

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 11. The actress attended a luncheon at her “Halloween” co-star Kyle Richards’ house. During the meal, Curtis showed off items from her brand, My Hand In Yours, which donates its proceeds to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Dorit Kemsley enthusiastically shared that she believed the products, which included wind chimes, a license plate frame, a candle, hats, and a dog leash, were “chic.” Richards revealed her thoughts about Kemsley’s comments during a confessional interview.

“Jamie has found herself a new best friend in Dorit. She’s really going over the top with her love for these items. At this point, Jamie Lee Curtis could show a dirty old tissue and she would say ‘its so chic. Oh my god,’” said the “Little House on the Prairie” star.

During the lunch, Richards and Diana Jenkins shared that they would donate $25,000 each to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

While recording a July 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge discussed the scene.

Tamra Judge Discussed Dorit Kemsley on Her Podcast

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she found Kemsley’s reaction to Curtis humorous.

“The standout, favorite, funny moment was Dorit watching Jamie Lee Curtis pull out a leash … a license plate holder, a wind chime,” stated the 41-year-old.

Judge then shared her thoughts about Kemsley’s remarks about the My Hand In Yours thermal cup.

“No, no, no, Dorit the thermal does not keep it hot or cold. Like what are you doing? Was she just starstruck … Who calls a license plate frame chic or a cup chic?” said the “RHOC” star.

Judge also noted that she thought “that was really cool that [Curtis] actually came on” the Bravo series. Arroyave reminded her that she has starred in two “Halloween” movies with Richards. The former “RHOBH” star also noted that “she made $25,000 from Kyle and 25,000 from Diana” for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Judge chimed in that she would have given money if she was at the lunch and shared she was “surprised that no one else offered” to donate. Arroyave agreed with her podcast co-host.

Jamie Lee Curtis Spoke About Kyle Richards in October 2021

During an October 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Curtis spoke about reuniting with Richards for the 2021 “Halloween” sequel, “Halloween Kills.” The actress, who reprised her role as Laurie Strode, noted that the “RHOBH” star first played her character, Lindsey Wallace, in the original 1978 “Halloween” film.

“It was my first movie and I was playing her babysitter and you know we bond when she was finished and they called the wrap I picked her up and I carried her back to her trailer and so when we saw each other for the first time, I went like this like ‘come on’ and she jumped up and it felt great,” shared the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star.

During the Access Hollywood interview, Richards shared that Curtis has been welcoming to her.

“Even like today being here, she always comes right into my dressing room,” said Richards.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air on Wednesdays on Bravo.

