RHOC Star on Erika Jayne’s Desire To Be a Dominatrix: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear About That’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 12, Erika Jayne expressed a desire to work as a dominatrix.

“I decided that I want to be like a part time dominatrix. So I was having an intimate moment with this person and he said to me, you know what? I bet you’d be a really good dominatrix. And I said you know what I’ve actually thought of it. He said you should really kind of explore it, you know, on the low, low for the high end, I’ll have no more than five clients,” shared the “Pretty Mess” singer.

During the August 6 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge shared their thoughts on the matter.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts on Erika Jayne on Her Podcast

While recording the podcast episode, Judge suggested that she disapproved of Jayne talking about her possible new career on “RHOBH.”

“I don’t want to hear about that. I really don’t. I really don’t. And what does she mean? She wants to do it for a living? What is she saying?” asked the Vena CBD co-founder.

She then shared that she was “calling bulls***” on Jayne’s decision to talk about her encounters with her sexual partners.

“Usually people who constantly talk about sexcapades and this and that, they’re doing this, aren’t doing anything. I don’t know, I’m calling b****** on it,” stated Judge.

Arroyave agreed that she does not “want to know the details of all the sexual acts.”

“I’d be like tell me the person’s name. Can I see their Instagram photo? Like I want to know the juice. I want to know how you met them. Like I want to know all the history,” shared the “RHOBH” alum.

Judge then questioned Jayne’s desire to be a dominatrix.

“A dominatrix though? I’m like aren’t you 50? I’m tired. I’m really tired… Could you imagine having to get dressed up, the makeup, the hair, the whips,” said the reality television personality.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Interest in Being a Dominatrix

In an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Jayne explained why she is interested in being a dominatrix.

“If I were to describe my own sort of look it has always been – S&M, high fashion… but I’ve always been attracted to that sort of fetish. And someone asked me would you ever consider being a dominatrix, just like a friend, and I was like yeah,” stated the “RHOBH” star. “Actually, I would like to learn because it’s a speciality. And I haven’t done it but I have been asked. And I do have a couple teachers who I was referred. It’s all head games, yes of course, it’s latex and all that s*** but it’s really, a mental thing.”

During the “RHOBH After Show,” Jayne’s co-star Dorit Kemsley shared that she believed she would excel as a dominatrix.

“I feel you’d be so good at it. Because it’s theater and also you are very visceral and it’s putting on a costume,” said Kemsley.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

