RHOC Star Slams Kelly Dodd: ‘This Troll F***** Hates Me’

Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-stars during a September 2022 episode of the “Up and Adam” podcast. She stated that she believed Heather Dubrow was “just the worst person on Earth.” She then explained she feels that Emily Simpson is not a right fit for RHOC.

“I like Emily I do I like her, but she’s not TV, she’s not TV material, she’s not. I like her. I think she’s smart, I think she’s great, but a lot of it’s fake,” said Dodd.

The former Bravo star, who left RHOC following season 15, also shared that she disliked Gina Kirschenheiter.

“I think she’s the worst. I think she’s the worst casted, the worst, and I don’t think there’s anything entertaining about her. Her boyfriend is a dud, her house is a dud, she doesn’t have multiple houses, she’s trying to do some fake skincare line which is b*****, and she dresses like crap. Her posture is horrible. Like nobody wants to watch that. That’s not really — she doesn’t really have a good body, there is nothing to her that you would want to aspire to,” said Dodd.

On September 23, 2022, Kirschenheiter addressed Dodd’s remarks in a TikTok video that she later reposted on Instagram.

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Her Thoughts About Kelly Dodd on Instagram

In her TikTok video, Kirschenheiter shared that she was unhappy with Dodd’s comments on the “Up and Adam” podcast.

“I mean it’s like honestly, it’s like d***. This troll f***** hates me. This is like I don’t know – it’s not embarrassing for me, it’s really embarrassing for you. And I’m having this vision, it’s like Linda Blair s***. There’s like diaherra spinning out of your face like everywhere you go girlfriend, so good for you. You smell like s***,” said the mother of three.

“Let’s put the trolls back under the bridge where they belong #shade #standuptobullies,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their support for Kirschenheiter.

“You’re the queen Gina ❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“😂😂😂😂 Kelly is so sad,” added another.

“I mean 🤦🏻‍♀️. You don’t have multiple homes? What? Tragedy how dare you Gina? Lol 😂. I’m in one ear out the other. Love u. Miss u ❤️,” shared another person.

“Love you Gina!!!!! Everything she said negative about you is SO NOT true!! Keep doing you gf! #clapback,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Gina Kirschenheiter & Emily Simpson

During an August 2022 episode of Dodd’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson also shared her thoughts about Kirschenheiter and Simpson. She noted that she did not believe the women had “substance.”

“What is there? There’s no substance, there’s nothing inspirational, there’s nothing that you want to emulate. I mean people come up, I’m sure they do it to you too, ‘I’ve learn from you, I have life insurance on my husband because of you or I’ve done this because of you,’” stated Gunvalson.

The 60-year-old also revealed that she believed her RHOC contract was not renewed after season 14 because of her political views and age.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons. I am very conservative like you and I don’t think that bodes well with a very liberal network. I also think that I got very expensive and I think that I got older and I’m 60 now. I can’t help it. I can’t change my date of birth,” said Gunvalson.

