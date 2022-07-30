RHOC Star on Diana Jenkins: ‘She Lives in a Different Universe Than the Rest of Us’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins have been at odds throughout the show’s twelfth season, which premiered in 2022. In season 12, episode 8, the castmates had a heated discussion because Stracke questioned why Jenkins was at Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party after having health issues following a miscarriage. The pair later had lunch and did not resolve their issues in season 12, episode 10. During season 12, episode 11, Dorit Kemsley asked Jenkins about the lunch. The 49-year-old replied that it was “terrible” and stated that she is “repulsed by” Stracke.

“I honestly went home, I’m scrubbing myself… She offends my space,” said Jenkins.

While recording a July 2022 episode of their podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about the season 12, episode 11 scene.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Diana Jenkins on Her Podcast

During the podcast episode, Judge shared that she is “still on the fence with Diana.”

“I’m like I don’t know if she’s a great Housewife or she’s just not. Like the things she says, like they’re kind of mean,” said the “RHOC” star.

Arroyave then shared she believes that Jenkins’ wealth has impacted her abilities as a Bravo star.

“I think the hard part is every other Housewife needs it in some capacity, regardless if it’s to promote their business, make more money, have always craved this version of fame, there is — I think Diana has so much money she’s like a little bit clouded by your requirements as a Housewife,” said the former “RHOBH” star.

Judge chimed in that she believes “she lives in a different universe than the rest of us.”

“You know what, that’s unfortunate because I don’t care how much money you have, we’re all human beings, we all put on our pants the same way, nobody’s better than anybody, you can’t put value on people,” said the mother of four.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Diana Jenkins

Stracke discussed her issues with Jenkins during a July 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show.” She explained that Jenkins sent a group text message about her health issues and being on bed rest before Beauvais’ party. The mother of three wrote, “I usually wouldn’t share this in a group text because it makes me look like a whining b**** but Garcelle might think I’m rude, so there it is.” Stracke stated that she felt she needed to defend Beauvais when she spoke with Jenkins at her party.

“I think before Garcelle’s birthday party, Diana sent a group text, I didn’t like it. I felt like she gave you a jab. She just wanted to make sure that Garcelle — that she wasn’t being rude … and it just felt to me like passive aggressive. We can’t say anything to that text because now she’s at home in bed on bed rest. What’s anyone going to say?” stated Stracke.

She acknowledged that her comment about Jenkins being on bed rest hurt her feelings.

“I realize that she got hurt by that, so what she did then if she gets hurt, she pulls out nuclear weapons. I think Diana came into the group wanting to not like me,” said Stracke.

