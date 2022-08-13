RHOC Star Talks Lisa Rinna: ‘Lisa’s Been a Little Trouble Maker This Season’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna discussed how she has recently presented herself on social media while filming an August 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” per People magazine.

“I’ve just been a nightmare right now, that’s all I can tell you. I have been having a flipping nightmare. I know it, I acknowledge it, I have tried to fix it as much as I can. I am fully aware. I’m self aware that I’m a mess right now, I’m just a mess. So let’s hope it gets better,” said the “Melrose Place” actress.

During an August 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about Rinna’s “WWHL” appearance.

“At first I thought Andy was annoyed at her but then I watched the entire ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and I don’t think he was,” shared Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Shared Their Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave brought up Rinna’s intense conversation with Sutton Stracke in season 12, episode 13. The “RHOBH” alum then explained that she believes the actress is upset with her co-star because “every Housewife that she brings on ends up coming for her in some capacity.”

“I know that [Rinna and Stracke] had conversations that have not necessarily been shown where Lisa is like ‘listen I got you on the show, filmed this with you, I talked about you here, I talked about you there, I lifted you up to bring you on the show and then the first second that you have to embarrass me, you are,’” stated Arroyave.

Judge chimed in that she believed Stracke was doing her job by “tell[ing] her truth or what she thinks is her truth.” She then shared that she thinks that Rinna’s intense reactions have been caused by the passing of her mother, Lois Rinna, who died in November 2021.

“Lisa’s been a little trouble maker this season and I think, you know, her mother’s passing has been a big part of it. She’s probably not been feeling herself, I don’t know, I’m not making excuses for anybody, but I mean I love it. Like I said I like my Housewives messy and mean,” said Judge.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Lisa Rinna in August 2022

While speaking to Extra TV in August 2022, Stracke briefly discussed her heated discussion with Rinna in season 12, episode 13.

“These women feel that they can just yell at me all the time, so you know, it was Lisa’s turn to yell at me. I just stand in line and take it,” said Stracke.

She then shared why she believed her co-stars often start arguments with her.

“I give my opinion freely and so maybe they don’t like it,” said Stracke.

While speaking to Extra TV, Stracke also mentioned her issues with Diana Jenkins, who joined the “RHOBH” cast during season 12. She explained that the pair decided to put their problems on pause in season 12, episode 11.

“I think she’s still in time out. She hasn’t joined the game again, you know, I’m waiting for the whistle to blow with her,” stated Stracke.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

