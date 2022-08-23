Former RHOC Star Talks Newer Cast: ‘I Think It’s Cheap Talent’

In an August 2022 interview on “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” Vicki Gunvalson spoke about the Bravo series, which she exited after season 14. During the interview, the 60-year-old suggested that she did expect a higher paycheck while she was starring on “RHOC.”

“I did get expensive and I’m okay with that, I’m worth it, the ratings were the best they’ve ever been when we were on and you know, you get what you pay for,” asserted Gunvalson. “So you pay for a new girl coming in at less than $50,000 — I don’t even know what the new girls are coming in anymore.”

Dodd, who left the series following its fifteenth season, then shared her opinions of the show’s newer cast.

“That’s why the ratings aren’t there, I think it’s cheap talent,” shared the Bravo alum.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About the RHOC Cast in April 2022

During an April 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Dodd shared her thoughts about the RHOC season 16 cast. She shared that she believed the show’s stars were not genuinely friends except for Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

“I just feel like there isn’t real friendships there. It’s all forced and you see it. There no real friendships except Emily and Gina, that’s it,” stated the former reality television star.

She then claimed that her fans are “upset that Bravo brought in political stuff” on the network’s shows.

“They want to watch entertainment, they don’t want to watch anything political. You know, once you start going political like that – I made a mistake of being honest because you know, it really did hurt me in the end, and when you do political you are losing half of your fanbase so that’s what happen. So a lot of people are like I don’t want to watch that. I don’t want to tune into Bravo anymore,” stated Dodd.

Kelly Dodd’s Former Co-Star Tamra Judge Will Be Returning to RHOC

During a July 2022 “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Dodd’s former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge revealed that she would be returning to the Bravo series for its seventeenth season. As fans are aware, the reality television star exited the show after season 14.

“I think being off for two years is probably the best thing you could have ever done to me, even though I didn’t like it but yeah. Because I was on the show for 12 years and I feel like once you are on it for that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife’ and then once you’re off of it, you are like oh, ow. I did that?” explained the RHOC star.

In a separate July 2022 WWHL interview, Judge discussed her RHOC co-star, Shannon Beador. She explained that she has not been in close contact with the mother of three. The Vena CBD co-founder also noted that she does not have an issue with Beador’s friendship with RHOC star Heather Dubrow.

“I haven’t seen Shannon in a couple of years, we’ve had a few text exchanges, yesterday being the most recent. And as far as her being friends with Heather Dubrow, I don’t have any problems with that,” said Judge.

RHOC season 17 is currently in production.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Appears to Shade Scheana Shay on Social Media