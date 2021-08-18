‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Stars Speak out About Show’s Indefinite Hiatus

The stars of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” are breaking their silence about the franchise’s indefinite hiatus. On August 17, 2021, Bravo announced that the show would not be returning for a sixth season.

“My sweet friends, it is no secret that I count my blessings each and every day,” fan-favorite Stephanie Hollman wrote on Instagram on August 17, 2021. “I do not take for granted my wonderful family, precious friends and acquaintances. Five years ago I was blessed with the most amazing opportunity to join the Real Housewives of Dallas Franchise. I was also blessed with working with my best friend, @brandiredmond! For the rest of my life, I will treasure the memories we shared and your contribution to my life…”

Hollman’s costar, D’Andra Simmons, also had an emotional response to the news.

“I would like to thank all of the fans of #RHOD, and specifically everyone who has supported me and my family the last 4 years on this incredible journey,” Simmons wrote on Instagram. “I am grateful to @bravotv @bravoandy and @goodbyepictures for giving me a platform to share my life and the stories that have fostered my character, my resilience and ultimately my zest for life. I have learned and grown so much from watching myself on TV, and being able to see my victories as well as my mistakes, while learning from each twist and turn. The most important lesson I have learned is authenticity speaks for itself, on camera and off.”

Even former members of the “Real Housewives of Dallas” cast had something to say about the show’s hiatus, like LeeAnne Locken, who left the show after season four.

“I’m GRATEFUL I got to share 2 of the BEST DAYS of my life with those who supported & loved me!!” Locken wrote on Instagram as she shared photos of her wedding and engagement party. “I’m just grateful.”

One Source Claimed That the Cast Is ‘Surprised but Relieved’ About the Indefinite Hiatus

According to one source, the cast is “surprised but relieved” about the cancelation of season six, which they explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“It got so toxic,” the insider alleged to Entertainment Tonight. “They just couldn’t find the right mix that made sense. D’Andra [Simmons] and Tiffany [Moon] don’t talk to Stephanie [Hollman] or Kameron [Westcott]. It would’ve been hard to make any relationship between those four feel organic, especially with everything that happened between Tiffany and Kameron after the reunion.”

After last season’s reunion, Moon and Westcott’s family went at it on Twitter, as Westcott’s husband and brother-in-law bullied the “Real Housewives of Dallas” star on the social media platform, according to Variety.

Some Fans Seemed Sad to See the Franchise Go

I don't think this is the last we've seen of #RHOD. My instinct is #RHOM will be a success on Peacock, and Bravo will move REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS there in a year or two. Peacock will need more original content. And on streaming services, you don't need to show ratings… — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) August 17, 2021

On Twitter, some Bravo fans mourned the loss of the franchise. “#RHOD so disappointed this is not returning,” one user wrote. “It is my favorite Real Housewives. These ladies were fun and didn’t take themselves too seriously. It was truly a break some all that is going on in the world.”

Other fans seemed to agree, with one writing on Twitter , “Being from Dallas, I supported this franchise! I even had my surgery done by Dr. Deuber. I’m really going to miss the interaction with them!! #RHOD.” Another fan wrote , “I don’t think this is the last we’ve seen of #RHOD. My instinct is #RHOM will be a success on Peacock, and Bravo will move REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS there in a year or two. Peacock will need more original content. And on streaming services, you don’t need to show ratings…”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Weigh in on Erika Jayne’s Cheating Scandal