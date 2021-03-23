Andy Cohen Gives Update on ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reboot

In a new interview, Andy Cohen spilled all the tea about the upcoming Real Housewives of Miami reboot.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bravo will be bringing back The Real Housewives of Miami, which was a franchise that ran on the network from 2011 to 2013. Now, the franchise will be brought back on NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock.

During a recent interview with Variety, Cohen confirmed that the reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami is currently in development. “We’ve all been meeting with Peacock and talking to them, and there are always conversations about different Bravo IPs that could work on Peacock,” Cohen explained. “And I was very dogmatic that there is a big fanbase for Miami ‘Housewives’ that has been wanting it to be brought back. I see what people are asking for on Twitter, and that’s one of those shows that was a constant.”

Cohen continued, “I think it’s really smart. I think it’s an expansion of the Bravo brand onto Peacock, and I think Peacock will be the best of everything at all of the colors of NBC Universal. And Bravo’s one of them, and this will be a little extension of Bravo. It makes perfect sense to me.”

Andy Cohen Has Wanted to Reboot the Series for a While Now

It seems like Cohen has been advocating for the return of The Real Housewives of Miami for a long time now. During a November 2020 appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast, Cohen said that he has been working on it for quite some time.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” Cohen revealed at the time. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

Cohen continued, “I think Miami as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in season 3. She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up.”

The Cast Has Not Been Announced Yet

Although the reboot is in the works, an official announcement regarding the cast has not been made. The original series featured Housewives stars Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, and Cristy Rice.

According to People, during a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, Black said about casting, “I don’t know who they’re really going to consider. I know they are looking for people in Miami, that I know because I’ve had a ton of people call me and tell me they’ve been reached out to.”

