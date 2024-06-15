RHONJ Alum Reacts to Criticism From Fans After Losing 100 Pounds

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Lauren Manzo is unhappy with some comments regarding her appearance after losing 100 pounds.

In a May 20 TikTok video, Manzo addressed social media users who have described her appearance as looking “unhealthy.” She suggested that fans do not need to be concerned as she is aware when she is “unhealthy.”

“Whether I am 100 pounds heavier, unhealthy, or 100 pounds lighter, unhealthy, I am aware,” said the mother of one.

She stated that she did not believe she is currently “at a healthy weight.”

“I have been trying to gain weight. I have been trying to find a happy medium between maintaining. And gaining. I think I’m too skinny now,” said Manzo.

In addition, she stated that she “still struggle[s] with [her] weight.”

“Now I’m struggling with building the muscle. Build[ing] the healthy fat,” said the former RHONJ personality.

Manzo also addressed a TikTok user who commented “go eat a Big Mac please” in response to her weight loss. While recording the June 9 TikTok video, the Bravo alum stated she was disappointed with the comment, especially since it was written by a man.

“You guys imagine being a man and having the nerve to comment on anyone’s body. Let alone a woman’s body when you’re not a woman,” said the “Manzo’d with Children” star.

She also stated that while she “love[s] Big Macs,” she cannot eat them because they contain gluten, which she has cut out of her diet.

Lauren Manzo Addressed Criticism in a Separate Video

According to Us Weekly, Manzo stated that some social media commenters have criticized her appearance in a May 2024 TikTok upload. Caroline Manzo’s daughter stated that she is used to the negative comments as she began appearing on RHONJ over a decade ago. In addition, Manzo stated that she has received backlash no matter her size.

“When I was 100 lbs heavier, the same people that are commenting stuff like, ‘She looks like a skeleton. She looks terrible,’ are the same people that were commenting that I looked like a fat whale when I was 200 lbs,” said Manzo.

Manzo stated, however, that she agreed with some social media users who think she appears “too skinny” at the moment.

“They’re right I am too skinny,” said the mother of one.

The reality television personality, who has been using the weight loss drug Mounjaro, stated that she has taken steps to gain some weight back.

“I’ve yo-yoed still. I’ve definitely still don’t have a healthy relationship with my weight. I am willing to admit that,” said Manzo.

Lauren Manzo Discussed Her Weight Loss in May 2023

Manzo has been transparent about using Mounjaro to attain her weight loss goals. For instance, in a May 2023 interview with Page Six, alongside her mother, Manzo stated that she had difficulty losing weight until she began taking the drug, per her pharmacist’s suggestion. She also said that she believed there should be less stigma attached to Mounjaro.

“People don’t applaud it, whatever, but it’s a shot into your stomach once a week, it’s the same as Ozempic,” said the 36-year-old. “And honestly, I really do believe that obesity and things like they are a major issue for people. It has caused mental health issues for me. You have seen me struggle with it since I was 20 years old. And it’s been really hard for me. And I’ve lost a lot of weight from being on that whole Ozempic thing.”

RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Opened up About Using Mounjaro & Ozempic to Lose Weight

Manzo is not the only RHONJ personality who has been open about using a weight loss drug. In an April 2024 interview with The U.S. Sun, Dolores Catania shared she has lost about 30 pounds after using Mounjaro and Ozempic. She stated that since using the drugs, she has been eating differently and consistently working out.

“I was a big carb person. I was Doritos, chips, onion dip. Now, it makes me nauseous. So I absolutely don’t eat that anymore,” stated Catania. “Diet is a lifestyle, not a fad. So once you’ve gotten to that point, which I have now with the help of Mounjaro, I don’t eat junk food.”