‘Real Housewives’ Alum Says She & Donald Trump Bonded After She Exited Bravo

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker says former United States president Donald Trump offered her kind words after she exited the series.

Reality Blurb reported that Flicker, who appeared on RHONJ for two seasons until 2018, said she interacted with Trump after she exited the series in a July 2024 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. According to Flicker, Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, watches the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“He goes, ‘Siggy, you don’t even have to say it, everyone’s already told me.’ He goes Siggy, ‘You’re very much loved.’ Now don’t forget, his wife, his staff, people watch ‘Housewives,'” said Flicker on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

Flicker also stated that she and Trump bonded over having similar experiences during their 2020 interaction.

“He says, ‘I already know what they did to you. It’s the same thing they did to me.’ So, we had that bonding on day one. So I said, ‘So, Mr. President, I don’t have to explain to you about selective editing and false narrative,'” said Flicker while recording the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast episode.

Newsweek reported that Flicker began spending time with Trump as she is friends with his legal spokesperson, Alina Habba.

“We’ve had dinners with him. I’ve flown on his airplane to rallies with him and when we went to South Carolina, we drove for 30 mins in the car and people were standing in the street the entire way. He is the most popular president whether you like him or not,” stated Flicker to Newsweek during a September 2023 interview.

Siggy Flicker Noted That Teresa Giudice Has Interacted With Former President Donald Trump

While recording the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast episode, Flicker noted that RHONJ star Teresa Giudice interacted with Trump while filming “The Celebrity Apprentice 5,” which premiered in 2011. Flicker stated that Trump was unable to prevent Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, from being deported in 2019 after being released from prison. Giudice and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in 2020.

“There was nothing that the President could do at that time. But I could tell you that the President and his family love Teresa Giudice. They had a great time with her on the show,” said Flicker on the podcast.

In a November 2018 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” hosted by Bravo producer Andy Cohen, Giudice acknowledged she knew Trump. Cohen stated that “a judge ruled that your husband, Joe is going to be deported” and that Giudice was “appealing the ruling.” Cohen then inquired if Giudice had “reached out to the White House” about the situation.

“I’m assuming [Trump] could pardon him,” said Cohen to Giudice.

Giudice replied that she had not attempted to do so.

“I would love to speak to him if he wants to talk to me,” said Giudice on the 2018 “Watch What Happens Live” episode.

Andy Cohen Said Donald Trump Was Unhappy With Teresa Giudice in July 2024

Decider reported that Cohen said Trump was unhappy with Giudice because of a remark she said during a July 2024 episode of his radio program, “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I’m just remembering when Teresa called Trump broke on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and he called me at Bravo. I remember his assistant putting the call through. And he was furious at [Giudice]. And he was like, ‘You need to do a retraction!’ It was a whole thing,” said Cohen on his radio show.

Cohen then said that Trump “was very, at the time, sensitive about people saying he was broke.”

“That was a huge thing for him,” continued Cohen.

New episodes of RHONJ air on Sundays on Bravo.