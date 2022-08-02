RHONJ Alum on Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga: ‘They Are Never Going To Be Okay’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has had her fair share of issues with her co-star and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. During the show’s season 12 reunion special, Gorga confirmed that she and Giudice were not close.

While recording a July 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, former “RHONJ” personality Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about the current state of the sister-in-law’s relationship. She claimed that the pair have not spent much time together while filming the show’s upcoming thirteenth season. She also asserted that the co-stars will never have a strong relationship.

“Melissa and Teresa are really not interacting much, you know, that’s a real outs story, you know, listen whatever you see, if you see them getting along, it’s going to be totally fake,” said DePaola. “At this point they’ve got to really despise each other. They really do because so many things have happened. And you know, Melissa is probably hanging out with the young girls but I know her and Teresa – they’re never going to be okay. They weren’t okay. And they are never going to be okay. Ever.”

Melissa Gorga Discussed Her Relationship with Teresa Giudice in May 2022

Gorga discussed her relationship with Giudice during a May 2022 interview on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. She acknowledged that some fans wanted the pair to have a close friendship.

“We are sister-in-laws, that’s what we are. We never really – I think everyone was rooting for us to kind of – to be besties. But it doesn’t – it just doesn’t always happen. I think we’re honest with finally saying, it hasn’t happened, it’s not going to happen and we’re both okay with that,” stated the reality television star.

The mother of three went on to say that her feelings were slightly hurt when she found out Giudice did not invite her to be a bridesmaid for her upcoming wedding.

“It was a little nudge when you find out that she was having all her other sister in laws that she just met and their husbands and like whatever, it was like I was one of the only ones that wasn’t going to be in it, so of course, for a minute I was like alright, but I am happy for her. Would I do it differently? Yes. But that’s me. We’re not all the same,” stated Gorga.

Teresa Giudice Posted About Melissa Gorga on Instagram in March 2022

On March 21, 2022, Giudice took to Instagram to celebrate Gorga’s 43rd birthday. The post featured two pictures that showed the sisters-in-law posing together.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister-in-law @melissagorga hope your day is filled joy. Wishing you year of a health, happiness & LOVE ❤️,” read the caption of the post.

Giudice celebrated her 50th birthday on June 7, 2022. The reality television star shared a few pictures taken at her party with her Instagram followers. The pictures showed the mother of four sitting surrounded by her friends, including her “RHONJ” co-star Dolores Catania.

“Great friends are like diamonds bright, beautiful and valuable. 💎🎂🎉🎈🎁🍾 #50andfabulous #beautifulfriends #birthdaycelebrations🎉🎂,” captioned Giudice.

“RHONJ” season 13 is currently in production.

