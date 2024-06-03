‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Fans React to Season 14 Reunion Shakeup

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are reacting to rumors that the 14th season of the show will end on a low note—with no resolutions among the feuding cast members.

Season 14 of the Jersey-based reality show has featured a major cast divide strongly driven by the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa. Other cast drama stemmed from alleged actions by Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas.

On June 1, 2024, a source told People magazine that there will not be a regular reunion at the end season 14. “A reunion is meant to have resolution. And it’s clear in the season finale that there is no path forward in that type of setting,” the insider told the outlet. “The network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

The source clarified that “nothing official” has been decided by Bravo. “All options are being discussed” regarding the finale to the 14th season, the insider added.

In addition to Giudice and Gorga, the cast for RHONJ includes Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jenn Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider.

The RHONJ Cast Members Were Reportedly Notified That They Won’t Shoot a Traditional Reunion

Reunions are a big part of the Real Housewives franchise. The reunion glam is always a hot topic. In addition, the reunions themselves are often supersized into three parts.

On June 1, a source told Page Six that given the volatile RHONJ finale, producers felt there was no point to a regular reunion. The finale was filmed at a dinner party with the entire cast. It apparently did not end well and may have involved broken glassware, the outlet noted.

The insider added, “The women were notified by production this week that a traditional reunion wasn’t happening this season amid the divisive state of the show. And once viewers see the finale, the decision to forgo the traditional reunion will make even more sense.”

Fans reacted to the news in a fiery Reddit thread.

“I mean what more is there for them to scream and argue about,” one Reddit user wrote.

“The only point of a reunion is to reunite with an attempt to move forward. If you don’t want that, there’s no reason to have one,” another noted.

“This is probably the beginning of the end for them I would say,” a third fan added.

“I think the show needs a ‘pause’ and just scrap the cast and shelve it altogether,” another wrote.

“Junk the show or retool,” another agreed.

Time to reboot if they refuse to do their jobs,” another chimed in.

“Everyone got a little too big for their [britches] and it’s looking like another RHONY. 🤷🏾‍♀️. It’s really a mess over at bravo.. everything paused, rebooted and recasted… YIKES,” another wrote.

It doesn’t help that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is experiencing a serious dip in ratings. According to Reality TV Guru, the ratings for the 14th season are the lowest in the history for RHONJ.

When ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reunion Was Scrapped, So Was The Cast

Another East Coast Real Housewives franchise was in a similar boat in 2021. In September 2021, a Bravo rep told People there would be no reunion for “The Real Housewives of New York City” due to “scheduling challenges.” But TMZ reported that the RHONY season 13 reunion was canceled amid an investigation into racist behavior by Ramona Singer.

For season 14, the entire cast was let go and a new crop of New Yorkers was hired. In March 2022, Andy Cohen teased the change, telling Variety producers were “at a crossroads for ‘RHONY.’”

He then shared that a RHONY reboot was being “developed and produced for Bravo,” alongside a second series that would feature legacy cast members. The legacy reboot never came to fruition, but RHONY did return with an all-new cast members Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Brynn Whitfield.

