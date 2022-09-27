Bravo Alum Claims RHONJ Cast Is ‘Afraid to Go Against’ Teresa Giudice

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Kim DePaola, who last appeared on the show in season 8, shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice during a September 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. The fashion designer commented on Giudice’s relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. The 61-year-old stated that she believed Giudice and her brother remained friendly for many years “because their parents were alive.” She went on to say she is under the impression that the mother of four no longer feels the need to film with the Gorgas, as she is now married to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“Once Teresa met Ruelas, what does she need them for? She’s like saying ‘you came on the show behind my back and I needed you, I had to go to you because I needed to film with you,’ you understand? She’s mad about that. Now, she’s saying haha, you might lose your job because now I have Ruelas,” said DePaola.

The entrepreneur then revealed that she thinks Giudice has been giving Bravo executives ultimatums about her dislike of the Gorgas.

“She’s evil like that. Look what she did to me, I was a good friend,” said the former RHONJ personality.

DePaola also noted she believes the 50-year-old has become “too powerful” to be part of an ensemble cast on a Bravo series. She also explained she thinks Giudice’s co-stars are fearful of getting into conflicts with her.

“The problem with RHONJ is they made Teresa too powerful, it’s the only franchise that has someone too far up. They made her too powerful. Who are you? You’re getting the money, shut up, take your money and let us produce the show. They gave her too much power. And this is why everyone’s afraid, they are afraid to go against Teresa. You can only go against so far ’cause you’ll lose your job. Not good,” stated DePaola.

In addition, the former RHONJ personality claimed Bravo producers requested the show’s cast to refrain from questioning Ruelas. As fans are aware, Margaret Josephs inquired about Ruelas after she came across a video of him pleading with an unnamed woman on a beach surrounded by men during season 12.

“They were told, ‘everybody lay off of Ruelas because we want to get the wedding.’ They are smart producers. They don’t have this job for nothing, they know what they’re doing, so they sent out the memo, ‘do not go hard on him this season. We need that wedding, we go hard on him, we’re not going to get the wedding,’ they got the wedding, let’s see what they do this season coming up after this airs, they are going to take him down,” asserted the fashion designer.

Jackie Goldschneider Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The Gorgas were not in attendance at Giudice’s August 6 wedding. During an August 2022 interview on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Jackie Goldschneider shared her thoughts about the Gorgas deciding to not be guests at Giudice and Ruelas’ nuptials.

“Knowing the lead up to making that decision, I was not shocked at all. I completely understand and support them not having attended the wedding. It was the right decision for them, for sure,” stated Goldschneider.

The mother of four also shared that she was unsure if the Gorgas and Giudice will mend their relationship.

“I feel like there has just been so much terrible drama between the two families at some point, it’s so toxic that you have to walk away and I think that is the point she is at right now, but who knows, they always seem to go back, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the end, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not,” shared the RHONJ star.

Luis “Louie” Ruelas Celebrated His One-Month Wedding Anniversary

On September 6, 2022, Ruelas took to Instagram to celebrate his one-month wedding anniversary. The post featured numerous pictures from the couple’s nuptials.

“At this exact time one month ago, I made the best decision I’ve ever made — I committed my life to you in front of God, our families, and our closest friends. @teresagiudice, you are the most amazing wife, mother, and person. There are so many ways to describe how I feel, but more than anything I am grateful. I’m grateful to you for your love. I’m grateful to you for your understanding. I’m grateful to you for your endless support. I’m grateful to you for you patience. I’m grateful to you for your strength. I adore you more than you know and if I could relive our wedding day over and over again, I would. I love you — always and forever. Happy 1 Month Anniversary!” wrote Ruelas in the post’s caption.

