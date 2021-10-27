RHONJ Cast Teases ‘Crazy’ and ‘Intense’ Upcoming Season

Give me the new “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season, you old troll!

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, some of the ladies of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” opened up about the upcoming season, which is supposed to premiere by year-end. And, it might just be one of the craziest seasons in a long time, according to the cast.

“Oh my god, it is crazy! I will say that. Crazy!” Melissa Gorga told the outlet. “Like seasons back kinda crazy. I’m gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip. And then we’re gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We’re gonna give you a little of that, too!”

Jackie Goldschneider agreed, telling Entertainment Tonight about the new season, “It’s so good! And I’m not just saying that because it’s our show. It’s really good. I mean, there’s– your head is gonna spin! There’s twists and turns that are… I mean, it’s intense! I don’t know what else to say. It’s intense, but it’s not dark intense. It’s just so good.”

Star Jennifer Aydin also had a lot to say about this upcoming season, claiming that it’s very “real” and “raw.”

“I think the fans called out a lot of my cast members and myself for things that were going on, so what I can say is that, it’s a very real and raw and authentic season,” Aydin said. “I think this one tops them all, but of course I’m biased because I happen to be in it. But you’re gonna have to watch, I think it’s gonna be worth the wait.”

Dolores Catania Said the New Season Will Include ‘Fights Like You’ve Never Seen’

Gorga, Goldschneider, and Aydin are not the only “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast members who have dropped some hints about the latest season. During an October 23, 2021, interview with HollywoodLife, Dolores Catania admitted that the upcoming season will feature some major fights between the cast.

“Make sure you watch this season… it’s a good one,” Catania revealed to the outlet. “[It’ll have] very heated fights like you’ve never seen.”

Season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Is Not All About Crazy Drama

Even though season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will be intense, it will also include some happy moments, too. On October 21, 2021, star Teresa Giudice announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas. Ruelas popped the question while the couple was on vacation in Greece.

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source told People at the time. “The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.” On Instagram, Giudice shared pictures of the proposal and wrote that Ruelas was “such a beautiful person inside and out.” “My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out,” Giudice wrote. “I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you.”

