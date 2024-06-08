2 ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Call for RHONJ Cast Reboot

The news broke that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 will not have a regular reunion special after the finale, as has been the custom for the franchise since its inception, given the dynamics of the cast after the finale.

While many fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the change, “Housewives of Miami” stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton chimed in as well, calling for Bravo to reboot the RHONJ cast at the end of the current season.

“I don’t know how long this is going to keep on going because, I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of watching that, between you and I. I like their cast, I like all the ladies, but it just gets really, really toxic and vicious and this is why this happens. This is why they have no reunion,” Nepola said on the June 7 episode of the pair’s “Ay Por Favor” podcast.

“Well they don’t have any resolution,” Patton added.

Alexia Nepola & Marysol Patton Say Which RHONJ Stars They Think Should Stay on the Show

The “Miami” stars agreed that they prefer when the friendship dynamics among a “Housewives” cast are more fluid and that a clear fracture in the group, as fans are seeing this season on RHONJ, does not make for a good season.

“You’re always going to have that kind of division because obviously, everybody’s not going to love each other every season, all season long,” Nepola said.

“I think that, honestly, the show needs to restructure itself kind of like what they did with ‘Miami’,” Patton later added, calling for a cast shake-up. She went on to clarify that she doesn’t mean a full reboot, like “Real Housewives of New York City”, where the entire cast is let go.

The pair went on to share what cast changes they would make going into season 15 if they were the ones making the decision. “With the reboots, you have to bring in the anchors of the show, and who the face of the show is, and in this case it’s Teresa [Giudice]. So what are you going to do with a reboot? You have to keep Teresa,” Nepola said, with Patton adding, “If you bring Teresa back, you can’t have Melissa back, because nobody wants to see that fight keep going.”

Patton also added, “I think that they could re-do a whole show with two, three max. You need a peacemaker, so Dolores [Catania].”

What Do Fans Think of Alexia Nepola & Marysol Patton’s Plan?

Nepola and Patton shared a clip of them discussing keeping Giudice and Catania on RHONJ on their “Ay Por Favor” Instagram page on June 7, and fans weighed in on their proposed cast changes.

“I love you ladies pero por favor Teresa no she’s not just because she’s been on the show from the beginning don’t mean nothing…. Sorry but Teresa’s fighting always is very old and we’re all done with her,” one fan wrote, disagreeing with Nepola and Patton, while another fan defended their stance, replying, “Ask yourself this question Vicky, Is Teresa always fighting? Or are they always fighting with Teresa? … Take your time and you may want to start at Season 3.”

“I love you ladies ❤️ ok for sure Teresa, Jackie, Dolores, and new cast members,” another user commented, adding Jackie Goldschneider as another name they’d like to see stay on the show.

“Teresa Dolores and Jen should stay fire the rest bring Danielle Staub back and three newbies,” another fan proposed.

