RHONJ Blogger Reveals What She Knows About Season 15 Casting

A notorious “Real Housewives of New Jersey” blogger known for spilling tea and sharing receipts gave the scoop on what she knows about casting for the 15th season of the Bravo reality show.

During an October 30 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, RHONJ blogger Gabriela, also known on X as “Melissa’s Old Nose” (now RHONJ Tea Bee) reacted to Andy Cohen’s recent comment that producers have already “done a lot” regarding casting for the upcoming season. There has been talk of a partial RHONJ recasting or a complete reboot of the show.

“I’m hearing behind the scenes they’re interviewing a lot of people, they have interviewed several girls,” Gabriela told Yontef of season 15 casting. “But also, they’ve attempted to interview more, but they’re declining. And the reason is they’re declining and don’t want to touch this show with a 10-foot pole is because these women who live these wonderful lifestyles and are blessed financially, got their own businesses, don’t want to get involved in a show with people working behind the scenes with bloggers, digging into people’s backgrounds. They don’t want to go there. Their livelihood means more to them than being on a reality show.”

“So yes they’re interviewing girls. They’ve interviewed probably about a dozen,” Gabriela alleged. “But they’ve also been declined by a handful of them. And the reason why is they don’t want their personal lives prodded and poked by bloggers. And we can thank Teresa [Giudice ] and [Jennifer Aydin] for that.”

In addition to Giudice and Aydin, the 14th season of RHONJ starred Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler as “friends.”

Bravo has not confirmed any casting rumors as of this writing.

Teresa Giudice’s Husband Previously Claimed He Had Everyone on the Cast Investigated

On the 13th season of RHONJ, Giudice’s husband Louie Ruelas claimed a famous friend investigated the cast for him. “I know [expletive] about everybody in this room. I’m not talking, like, gossip,” Ruelas said in the season 13 finale, “Flappers of Fury.” ”Bo Dietl, who’s, like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group.”

Dietl told Entertainment Tonight that Ruelas’ claims of an investigation “never happened.” Ruelas later admitted he lied about the story out of frustration.

But on Yontef’s podcast, the “Melissa’s Old Nose” blogger said Ruelas’ past claims turned off potential cast members. “They don’t want someone like Louie getting into their business and having emails sent to whoever they are involved with for their business,” she said. “So they’re watching, they see it. Not that they have skeletons in their closet, but what if they were to get into a fight with Teresa? They don’t want their lives messed with.”

Gabriela said the declines for potential casting must be “very telling” for Bravo. “Do you really think the network wants to go back to the toxicity?” she reasoned. “So we’re going to have to wait and see if they bring Teresa back, who they bring back, if they give anyone a spinoff. But I just don’t see the network going in the direction of the Toxic Twins.”

Andy Cohen Previously Addressed the Blogger Leaks

Cohen addressed the Dietl story during the RHONJ reunion, where Ruelas denied having anyone on the cast investigated. Cohen also addressed the rampant stories about leaks to bloggers.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with Kiki Monique in June, Cohen said, “I think that the cast on Jersey is so fed up with each other. There are teams of people against each other. …So that’s our thing to solve for next season of Jersey and we can do it and we will figure it out, but in terms of the leaks, I hate leaks.”

“I just think that there’s a supreme level of kind of distrust amongst the cast with each other and that’s never healthy in terms of trying to make a great television show,” the Bravo producer added.

Teresa Giudice Said Everyone Talks To Bloggers

Giudice has downplayed the involvement of bloggers on RHONJ. But during an October 2024 episode of her “Turning the Tables” podcast she addressed accusations that she and her close friend Aydin fed stories about their co-stars to gossip outlets. “Everyone talks to bloggers,” Giudice said. “They’re fans, after all. But I’ve never told anyone to post anything negative about my castmates.”

In another podcast episode, Giudice claimed some people on the cast want to take her down because she’s the “top dog.” “Unfortunately, I have all these people that, you know, because I am the top dog, I’m the OG, they want to come after me and try to take me down, which is so sad,” she said. “Everyone’s coming after me on my show. So it’s like I have no choice but to defend myself and I guess I come off like the villain.”

She also claimed she would know if producers were talking to anyone about joining the cast of RHONJ. “I get phone calls now from girlfriends that get phone calls from producers,” she said. “Like right away they call me, even though the producers tell them, ‘You can’t say anything and you have to sign an NDA.’ My friends call me one, two, three because they already know like ‘If I get casted Teresa is gonna see me on there and I’m gonna look stupid.’”