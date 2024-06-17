RHONJ Star Talks Cast Shake-Up Rumors: ‘It’s Very Sad’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer “Jenn” Fessler reacted to the recent rumors about the Bravo series.

Fessler, who began starring on the series during RHONJ season 13, addressed speculation that changes will be made to the show’s cast. During a June 13 episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Fessler stated that she did not know if the rumors were true.

“It’s become a hobby for me — guessing,” said Fessler.

She also stated she believes fans will be upset if the RHONJ cast does change.

“It’s very sad. Because, ideally, this franchise has been so beloved for so long and there’s a reason for that. Right? These women are superstars. And so, any change is going to be — I think — heartbreaking for some, if not all, of the fans,” said Fessler.

Jennifer Fessler Discussed the Cast’s Dynamic

Fessler made similar comments about RHONJ during a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she is “well-aware of the fact that things in ‘Jersey’ are changing.”

She also stated that she does not believe the current dynamic between the show’s cast is sustainable. As fans are aware, several RHONJ cast members are at odds, specifically Teresa Giudice and her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

“There’s no more fun,” explained Fessler.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Fessler stated that she has not lost hope for Giudice and Gorga to reconcile.

“It’s hard to imagine a world where Teresa and Melissa act like sister-in-laws and love each other. But let’s, like, always air on the side of positivity. Yes, I do. Maybe they can,” said Fessler.

Jennifer Fessler Addressed Reports about the RHONJ Season 14 Reunion

During the June 2024 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Fessler was asked to comment on reports that the RHONJ cast will not film a reunion for season 14. She suggested she was unable to discuss the reunion.

“One of us can’t talk about something,” said Fessler.

The RHONJ personality did share what she would like to address if there is a season 14 reunion. She stated that she would like to “work out” her issues with her castmate, Rachel Fuda.

“I don’t think we’re very happy with each other. Which is very sad,” said Fessler.

In addition, Fessler stated that she wanted to dispel the belief that she is “not a loyal friend.”

Bravo Producer Andy Cohen Addressed the RHONJ Rumors

Bravo producer Andy Cohen discussed the recent speculation about RHONJ casting changes during a June 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“There was a bunch of casting news about ‘Jersey’ that was reported today. None of it is true. No decisions have been made,” said the “Watch What Happens Live” host. “We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season, so anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don’t believe it.”

He also explained why the RHONJ cast will not film a season 14 reunion.

“When you see the finale, you’ll understand why there’s no reunion. The finale is epic and it’s great and I’m excited for everyone to see it. We all came to the same understanding after watching it, so I don’t think it’ll be a big surprise,” said Cohen.