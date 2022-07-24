RHONJ Fans React to Teresa Giudice’s Revealing Lime Green Dress

On July 16, 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing a lime green dress with cut-out detailing. She accessorized the look with a pair of earrings and bangle bracelets. The reality television personality posed with her shoulders back while looking directly at the camera.

“Happy Saturday can’t wait to have a Tequila shot @danoHappy Saturday can’t wait to have a Tequila shot @danostequila 😘,” read the caption.

Several commenters gave the mother of four compliments.

“Wow the gorgeous queen of New Jersey! Will always love you and your family 💕,” wrote a commenter.

“You look fabulous ❤️❤️hot hot hot 🔥🔥🔥,” added another.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning🙌🙌🙌 @teresagiudice,” shared a fan.

“You look amazing!👏🙌❤️,” chimed in a fourth person.

Some Instagram users, however, shared that they did not like her ensemble.

“Not classy at all. Quit trying so hard,” asserted a commenter.

“C’mon Theresa… really?” shared a different person.

“Worst yet,” added a social media user.

“Terrible dress,” stated another.

Teresa Giudice Shared How She Met Her Fiance in May 2022

Giudice intends on marrying her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022. While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Nightcap in May 2022, the “RHONJ” star shared that she met the father of two at the Jersey Shore during the summer of 2020. She explained that she was on a walk with her friends when she came across his Range Rover.

“He rented a Shore house for a week, so I was walking by, I was just pointing at his car, he had a white Range Rover with black wheels, and I was like ‘oh my god that guy has my car,’ I traded my car in and I got a black one, so I was like that guy has my car that I had last year so I was just pointing and he waves,” stated Giudice.

She then shared that her friend went over to Ruelas. According to Giudice, he gave the “RHONJ” star his business card and later asked for her phone number.

Giudice shared a picture of where she met Ruelas with her Instagram followers on July 10, 2022. The 50-year-old stood close to her fiance, who was leaning on a pole.

“Bay Boulevard ❤️ where it all happened!!! I love you forever my Love ❤️,” wrote Giudice in the post’s caption.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Luis Ruelas’ Future on ‘RHONJ’ in May 2022

In “RHONJ” season 12, Margaret Josephs questioned Ruelas after she discovered a video of him begging an unnamed woman while on a beach surrounded by other men. Giudice later accused the fashion designer of spreading rumors about his past relationships on blogs. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in May 2022, Giudice shared she was upset that her co-star was not receptive to her fiance.

“It’s not like I went into his world. Imagine I went to his world and then all these people start attacking me. I would’ve felt bad, too. So here he is coming into my world, so I felt bad and I was trying to protect him. But when he speaks, listen, he makes mouths drop. So from now on, I’m just going to make him speak and I’m going to keep my mouth shut, because now he’s used to the cameras,” said Giudice.

