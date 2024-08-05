RHONJ Star ‘Collapsed’ On the Floor Following ‘Last Supper’

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast will be getting together to rewatch the finale, including the dramatic “Last Supper” scene at Rails Steakhouse, but some cast members have already shared their reactions to filming that scene.

In an August 4 clip shared on the Bravo YouTube channel, Danielle Cabral admitted “When I left, I collapsed in my kitchen on the floor because it was so intense.”

Cabral’s castmate Dolores Catania organized the Last Supper with Jennifer Fessler in hopes of giving her castmates the space they needed to lay their issues bare and find some resolve, whether that meant by moving forward or closing the chapter once and for all. Catania gave Cabral and Jennifer Aydin the floor first, after the pair had come to physical blows during an argument earlier in the season.

Danielle Cabral Was Nearly Thrown Out of Last Supper Dinner

Play

Cabral opened the conversation by trying to clear up what payments she made for her charity event that Aydin had been questioning earlier in the season. After some back and forth, with Aydin accusing Cabral of being jealous of her money, and Cabral saying back, “You have 18 f***ing bathrooms, your house is empty,” the rest of the group tried to move onto another topic of conversation, but Aydin and Cabral still had words for each other.

“I know I go home, my husband is waiting for me at the door,” Cabral said.

“Your husband with the boobs, and you got the brawn, honey,” Aydin responded, leading Cabral to jump out of her seat and across the table at Aydin. Everybody then quickly sprung out of their seats to separate the women, while Aydin told Executive Producer Lauren in a fourth-wall-breaking moment, “I think she should go, LV, I don’t want her here.”

“If you’re lunging across the table, what do you want me to do?” Lauren asked Cabral amid her protests to stay.

Cabral then took time away from the table to calm down in the bathroom with Catania. Although Fessler left the sit-down in the interim, Cabral was able to return to the table. Catania came back first and asked Aydin, “If she stays [at the opposite side of the table] and you guys are away from each other, do you care if she stays, or should I tell her she has to go? Do you feel comfortable with her here?” Cabral then re-entered without further interaction with Aydin.

Danielle Cabral Debuted a New Look on Social Media

@theboujiemama WELCOME TO MY DARK SIDE….🖤 @Bravo We did the damn thing, team 👌 MUA @glambysanela @thebeautysuiteny Color & Cut @kevinkelly.hair 🔥 Lashes @lashbeautylounge ♬ DARKSIDE – Neoni

Ahead of the RHONJ finale, Cabral entered a new era, debuting her dark hair transformation in an August 3 TikTok. The darker look and shorter hair took fans by surprise, with one comment on her TikTok reading, “She looks like a completely different person!”

“Looks beautiful. The first pic I though was Melissa Gorga,” another fan wrote, mistaking Cabral for her friend and co-star, who shared her own thoughts on the look over on Instagram.

“I freaking love it!” Gorga commented on Cabral’s post, with Cabral captioned, “WELCOME TO MY DARK SIDE….🖤 We did the damn thing, team 👌.”

READ NEXT: Fan Favorite ‘Housewives’ Star Confirms Return to Series Midway Through Filming