RHONJ Star Says Fans Only Saw a ‘Fraction’ of What She Endured at Finale Table

Danielle Cabral says “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans only saw a snippet of what went down during the infamous season 14 finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse.

During an appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual-Reali Tea” podcast on August 21, 2204, Cabral claimed she went through much more than just her fight with Jennifer Aydin at the Rails table.

“What you guys saw was a fraction of what I endured at that table,” she told hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy. “It was the worst form of… I can’t …abuse. It was the worst form you could ever think of and that’s what this situation did in a way. It was like it brings up all these horrible things that you may think on a real crappy day, but someone is saying it to you.”

Danielle Cabral Admitted She Shouldn’t Have Gotten Physical With Jennifer Aydin

During the finale taping, Cabral and Aydin’s argument started over a charity event, but it quickly escalated—at least based on what viewers saw in the edited footage.

After Cabral said Aydin cries when she’s alone at home, Aydin made fun of Cabral’s husband Nate’s body, calling him “the husband with the boobs.” Cabral lunged over the table at her, breaking a glass pitcher in the process, and was nearly sent home.

“Listen when someone gets physical that’s never right, it’s wrong,” Cabral admitted to Page Six. “But you know the saying words hurt just as much and when they’re words that cut Like a knife, sometimes it’s worse. …There’s no excuse for getting physical and I regret that I even got to that.”

Cabral claimed that at that moment she realized that similar comments about her husband’s body had been posted by “bloggers,” whom she believes had ties to Aydin.

“When she said that to me, in that split second, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it was you. You’ve been putting it out [there],’” Cabral alleged of Aydin. “I thought of my husband, and he’s everything to me. And I’m not making excuses for what happened.”

Cabral noted that she had a year to “sit” on her response by the time the episode, titled “When All Is Said and Done,” aired on Bravo. She ultimately hired a videographer to help her create a tribute video for her husband in which he proudly showed off his physique.

“When we saw the first clip of that video, I was like this is it, this is how you come back, this is how you get a bully is when you do stuff like that,” she said.

Jennifer Aydin Claimed Danielle Cabral Provoked Her in a Cut Scene

Aydin has claimed that she was provoked into bringing Cabral’s husband into the argument. In a comment on an Instagram fan account , Aydin said viewers did not see her entire exchange with Cabral that led to her mocking her husband’s “man boobs.”

“How convenient that they cut out what she said about my husband first, triggering me to say that about her husband,” Aydin wrote. “Everyone there heard her, and they all told her she should’ve never mentioned my husband first. But since you didn’t see that, figured I’d share.”

Aydin has not shared what Cabral allegedly said about her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, other than insinuating that the plastic surgeon leaves his wife alone at home a lot.

Cabral previously shared her biggest regret about her fight with Aydin. In a July 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” she said. “I only regret letting someone that evil get to me. Because I should have, in that moment, said, ‘Ha, okay, you’re a loser.’”

As for working with Aydin on RHONJ in the future, Cabral said she has no strong feelings about it either way. “There’s no dream [cast] when you’re thinking about this because if it’s not Jennifer Aydin, it’s gonna be somebody else you know?” Cabral said on Page Six’s podcast. “It’s just the recurring thing and it is what it is. You got to know what you’re getting yourself into. You got to pick up your big girl pants, and say ‘Let’s go’ either way, whatever it is.”