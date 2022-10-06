RHONJ Husband Says He’s ‘So Afraid’ of His Wife

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga appeared on an October 2022 episode of his wife, Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” The father of three shared that his wife will reject his attempts to be physical. He then noted he empathized with Maroon Five singer Adam Levine, who wed model Behati Prinsloo in 2014. According to Us Weekly, Levine has been accused of having “a year-long fling” with social media personality Sumner Stroh.

“I give [Melissa] a wink, I go to grab her, ‘no,’ and then I start thinking of Adam Levine, and I heard that he got caught texting everybody, he’s texting all these girls. I’m like the poor guy, he probably did the same thing,” said the RHONJ personality.

Joe Gorga also stated that he did not believe it was a “big deal” for Levine to allegedly send messages of a sexual nature to Stroh. His wife proceeded to inquire whether he believed “that it’s okay to DM and text other women.” He responded by asserting that he was fearful of his wife.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m so afraid of this woman. This woman — she’s got my Instagram on lockdown, she’s got my text messages,” stated the father of three.

Melissa Gorga asserted that she does not “read [his] text” and asked her husband if he had “a guilty conscious.” He stated that was not the case, but reiterated he understood Levine.

“Adam Levine obviously had a little more freedom, the poor guy. He probably came home from work, he went into the studio and he tried to come up with all these songs and he was having a bad day and he just couldn’t do it,” said the 43-year-old. “And then he came home, he went to touch his — isn’t she a model? I mean, I don’t know, maybe poor guy didn’t do anything, may he just wanted to feel something like ‘hey you’re hot.’ Sometimes you just need that.”

Melissa & Joe Gorga Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary in August

Melissa and Joe Gorga celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2022. The couple decided to honor the occasion by traveling to Montauk. Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to share three photos of her and her husband taken on their anniversary. The picture showed the RHONJ stars posing together on a beach.

“18 YEARS. Ride or die for 18 years🫶🏼 13 of them on reality television. Proud of us @joeygorga We are fighting the good fight. Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️I Love you,” read the caption of the post.

Joe Gorga was quick to comment on the post.

“True love is so amazing my love ❤️ I love you too,” commented the “Gorga Guide to Success” author.

A few of the couple’s RHONJ co-stars also shared congratulatory messages in the comments section.

“Happy Happy Anniversary you fabulous duo! Love you 🎉💃🍾🥂💕💋👧🏼,” wrote Margaret Josephs.

“Happy anniversary love bird’s ❤️,” shared Dolores Catania.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Brother and Sister-in-Law in September 2022

Joe Gorga’s sister, Teresa Giudice wed her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. The Gorgas did not go to the nuptials. While speaking to Us Weekly to September 2022, Giudice discussed her brother and sister-in-law. She asserted that she is “totally fine” with where she stands with the Gorgas. She also suggested that she believes the couple had taken advantage of her.

“I got taken advantage for so long, for over 10 years. I got taken advantage of and finally, look, Louie came into my life and it was like, ‘That’s not happening anymore,” said Giudice.

READ NEXT: Fans Have Surprising Reaction to Teresa Giudice’s First DWTS Dance