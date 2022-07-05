RHONJ Husbands & Newcomers Ham It Up for Hilarious Calendar

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husbands got together for a surprise endevour.

The long-running Bravo reality show is famous for table-flipping feuds with stars such as Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider, but the Househusbands are also heavily featured on the show and sometimes get their own storylines as well.

But in their latest move, the New Jersey men went out on their own to release a calendar for Bravo superfans — and they hammed it up, big time.

Here’s what you need to know:

The RHONJ Husbands Posed for a Series of Pics for a Calendar

Fans got a first look at a calendar that the RHONJ husbands posed for on Instagram. In posts shared on several Bravo fan accounts, the shirtless Househusbands posed together and in solo photos.

In addition to a group shot of the main RHONJ men wearing Santa hats, Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe, posed shirtless in front of a barbecue grill, while a shirt-free Evan Goldschneider posed with a basketball. Bill Aydin struck a pose while wearing his white doctor’s coat and stethoscope, while Frank Catania, Dolores’ ex, posed for a cheeky shot wearing bunny ears. Jospehs’ husband, Joe Benigno, posed on a motorcycle and RHONJ newcomer Luis Ruelas did a flamingo pose for his solo photo.

According to Instinct magazine, there are also some new faces in the calendar, including John Fuda and Nate Cabral, who are the husbands of RHONJ newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, as well as Paulie Connell, the new boyfriend of Dolores Catania.

On social media, fans had a big reaction to the calendar sneak peek.

“Im dying. Lol. This is great. Frank as the frigging Easter bunny,” one fan wrote.

“Bill with his stethoscope on!!!! I’m deceased,” another wrote.

“Love it! They need a spin off or an ultimate trip or something,” another fan chimed in.

But others weren’t as impressed.

“This is so cringy, even for this bunch. That says a lot. The thirst has no limits,” one commenter wrote.

While it’s still unclear if or when the calendars will be released to the general public, a fan noted that the calendars were sold at a recent charity softball game. On June 29, 2022, Maimonides Health’s “Battle for Brooklyn” charity softball game had hospital staff playing against the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast members as Bravo’s cameras rolled, according to Brooklyn Paper.

RHONJ is the Only Franchise Where the Husbands Get Paid to Appear

Lest fans think the RHONJ husbands are just riding their wives coattails, it should be noted that at least some of them are paid cast members on the show.

During an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Melissa Gorga confirmed that her husband Joe doesn’t always want to film, but sometimes has to. On the RHONJ season 12 reunion, host Andy Cohen even reminded Joe Gorga that he is paid to be there.

“He’s not there because he wants to all the time,” Melissa said, via a clip shared by The_Bravo_Chicks fan account. “I think people get that misconstrued, that he’s just there because, you know, he wants to hang with the girls. Like Joe is an actual cast member on the show.”

In the tell-all book “The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives,” author Brian Moylan revealed that the New Jersey Househusbands are the only franchise men who are paid, per a clause in the RHONJ wives’ contracts.

“RHONJ has a special carve-out in their contracts.” Moylan noted, per Vulture. “They’re the only cast whose husbands also get paid for appearing on the show, which is why they still film together when the ladies are away on a trip.”

