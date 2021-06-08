REPORT: New ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Cast Members

Get ready! “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will start filming soon, and there may be a new face or two. Sources close to RHONJ told HollywoodLife, published Monday, June 7, that, “there is one new lady who will be filming, and Dolores [Catania] knows her. But it’s too soon to know whether she’ll be full-time or not.”

The latest season included Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider. The cast has remained the same since season 9. Bravo has yet to address new additions or any firings.

“The ladies of RHONJ will start filming this Tuesday [June 8] and a few of them are surprised that Jennifer Aydin was asked to return,” the source added to HollywoodLife. “After the reunion, Jackie, Margaret and Melissa were none too pleased to find that out, as they are not particularly friends with her right now. They are not looking forward to filming with her and haven’t seen or spoken to her since the reunion.”

Fans Have Some Theories on Who the Next Cast Members Could Be

As for who these mystery women could be, there are a few rumors milling around the Garden State. Two of these rumored Housewives are Caroline Rauseo and Aikisha Colon. Rauseo is pictured above, in the middle of the photo.

Caroline Rauseo is a New Jersey realtor, according to her Instagram bio. The popular Bravo fan Instagram account @BravoAndCocktails posted a photo of her to their Instagram Story and wrote that she will be the, “new Housewife,” hinting at a more full-time position. Rauseo looks to have close ties to Giudice, Aydin, and Catania, appearing frequently on all of their Instagram pages.

In addition to Rauseo, Aikisha Colon, as pictured above, is also rumored to be joining the cast as a “friend of.” Colon is married to retired NFL lineman and host of Sirius XM’s Barstool Breakfast, Willie Colon, per her Instagram. Her hubby is friends with Joe Gorga, and that’s how she’s close with the group, @BravoAndCocktails claimed.

The account added that Colon is a co-owner of Bricks & Hops Beer Garden in New York. She is also currently pregnant and expecting a baby girl in July. The source spilling the tea noted, “She may be a Friend of if production offers it as an option but with a newborn it would be hard for her to commit full time.”

Viewers Can Expect Jennifer Aydin Drama at Center Stage

As RHONJ fans know, this season followed a pattern with a clear divide among the women: Gorga, Goldschneider, and Josephs on one side and Giudice, Catania, and Aydin on the other. Arguments escalated during the reunion, when Aydin accused Josephs of spreading Evan Goldschneider’s affair rumor.

Aydin and Josephs also feuded all season when Aydin called her “sloppy,” after Josephs confessed she uncomfortably slept with her former boss from workplace harassment. Josephs then came after Aydin for getting too drunk at Giudice’s pool party. Off camera, Aydin and Gorga also feuded, with Aydin accusing Gorga of creating fake storylines and selling fake designer bags at Envy, and Gorga calling Aydin out for not sharing her real life.

“Dolores is the peace maker and is friends with everybody so she’s tried to help fix things but it hasn’t worked,” a source told HollywoodLife. “This is where the drama will be picking up. The drama seems to be spilling over between the men, too, as Joe Gorga left Bill Aydin out of an upcoming event.”

