WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Trailer Released

Bravo has released the official trailer for season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The reality show is set to return on February 7, 2023.

Bravo wrote in the description of the “RHONJ” trailer, “New relationships, broken hearts, and heated feuds put the Jersey women and their families to the ultimate test. Can one ‘Wife’s fairytale wedding prove once and for all that ‘family is everything’? Or will the drama reach new heights and threaten their friendships?”

Season 12 ended with a three-part reunion in May 2022. Season 13 will feature two new cast members, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, along with returning Housewives Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin, according to Bravo. Jackie Goldschneider will return as a friend of the Housewives, while Jennifer Fessler will make her debut on the series as a friend of the cast.

Bravo added about the trailer, “After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken? These relationships will need more than just magic to survive, but one thing is for certain: The ladies of New Jersey will let nothing stand in their way.”

You can watch the trailer below:

The Drama Surrounding Teresa Giudice’s Wedding to Luis Ruelas Kicks Off the Season 13 Trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Play

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13! | Bravo New relationships, broken hearts, and heated feuds put the Jersey women and their families to the ultimate test. Can one 'Wife's fairytale wedding prove once and for all that "family is everything"? Or will the drama reach new heights and threaten their friendships? The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13. Watch the premiere of… 2022-12-20T22:24:26Z

The trailer begins with the drama that surrounded Teresa Giudice’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. As a slowed-down cover of Oliva Newton-John’s “Magic” plays, Giudice can be seen getting ready for the wedding before the trailer cuts to her sister-in-law saying “So, I’m the bad guy?” after Giudice says “Family is everything.”

The trailer also previews the heated battle between Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga. Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law did not attend her August wedding amid their feud. In the trailer, Joe Gorga can be seen arguing with Ruelas during a dinner with other Housewives’ husbands. Gorga can be seen telling Ruelas, “I’ll break your f***** balls.” After Ruelas tells him, “Go ahead,” Gorga slams the table and says “F***** right now.”

The video also teases issues between Melissa and Joe, including a claim someone saw Melissa in the back seat of a car making out with someone who wasn’t her husband. The trailer ends with another confrontation between Rueleas and Joe Gorga as Giudice can be heard saying about Melissa, “She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart, she got her wish.”

Giudice told Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season, “This was a very emotional season for me, in so many ways. There were many amazing highs, and also some pretty low lows. It made me realize that I want to only be around people who make me shine, bring out the best in me, and are genuinely happy for me. When you put happiness out there, you get happiness back in return. I have no time for people trying to bring negative energy into my world.”

The trailer also gives a glimpse at other upcoming storylines, including tension between Dolores Catania and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, and her new boyfriend, Paulie Connell. Issues in Jennifer Aydin’s marriage to Bill Aydin are also highlighted in the new trailer.

The Trailer Also Gives a First Glimpse at the 2 New ‘RHONJ’ Cast Members

The trailer also gives “RHONJ” fans their first glimpse at the two new cast members, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. The new cast members both have ties to current Housewives. Cabral is friends with Giudice, while Fuda is friends with Melissa Gorga, according to Page Six.

Cabral is a “lifestyle influencer” who runs “The Boujie Mama,” according to her website. She says on her website, “Danielle Cabral is a lifestyle influencer and social media personality being recognized as the ‘Go-To Funny Mom’ for so many women on social media. Danielle knows the art of telling a good story, which is why she shares authentic, honest and extremely funny content.

Cabral, 37, has been on TV before. She was part of MTV’s “True Life” in the “I’m a Staten Island Girl” episode. She and her family also appeared on the DIY Network’s series “Family Under Construction” in 2012. Cabral is married, to Nate Cabral, and has two children. She also runs the children’s clothing boutique, “Boujie Kidz.”

Fuda, 30, is married to “The Valet King,” John Fuda, and has three children, according to her Instagram. Fuda was once a bodybuilding competitor, under her maiden name, Rachel Delvescovo, and she and her husband co-owned a mob-themed restaurant, Burger Boss.

The upcoming season will also feature the debut of a new friend, Jenn Fessler, who is joining the cast through her longtime pal Margaret Josephs. Page Six wrote that Fessler is expected to be, “super entertaining and funny and will most likely be a breakout star.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo on February 7, 2023.