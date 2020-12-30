Dolores Catania Teases Upcoming RHONJ Season

In a new interview, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania dished on what viewers can expect during the upcoming season.

“You’re going to see fights that you haven’t seen in years,” Catania revealed to E! News on December 28. “Like visceral, visceral, emotional fights. After the episode[s] and after these certain scenes—and every single f–king one of us has [them]—you’re gonna have to take a nap. It’s draining. It’s draining!”

Catania continued, telling E! News, “The things that have gone on this season, the next day were still, like, knocked out, emotionally drained. Every single cast member.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is reportedly set to return to Bravo in early 2021. According to All About the Real Housewives, the cast filmed a new intro for the show in October.

The Upcoming Season Will Reportedly Feature Drama Between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider

In late October, a source revealed to Hollywood Life that there is a lot of drama that will go down between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider during the upcoming season. “Jackie was initially upset because Teresa said [her husband] Evan [Goldschneider] was cheating on Jackie,” the source explained to Hollywood Life at the time. “Then, they got together to resolve that, but then, Jackie put gasoline on the fire by digging into Teresa and Teresa’s fiery personality took over and things between them got worse.”

According to Hollywood Life, this fight was allegedly the reason why Goldschneider did not attend the cast trip this season. However, it looks like this feud may not have lasted very long, as the source told Hollywood Life that the two women are now made up with each other.

Andy Cohen Said That the Upcoming ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season is ‘Great’

During a November 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen teased the upcoming season alongside guests Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania. “I know what happens,” Cohen said during the episode, according to Bravo. “I think it’s pretty dramatic and great.”

Catania agreed with Cohen. “I think it’s dramatic and great,” Catania echoed during the episode. “And I think that we all have our moments and we all go through a lot of struggles that a lot of people can relate to during this time. I’m very happy with the season.”

This season also seems like it will be interesting as Giudice recently announced that she has a new man in her life. In November, a source revealed to Page Six that Giudice was in a new relationship with Ruelas. “It’s new,” the source told Page Six at the time. “They are taking things very slow. They are both happy. Right now it’s very low-key and casual. One step at a time.”

Giudice has posted a few pictures of her new boyfriend Ruelas, on her Instagram page, but it’s possible that he will be featured in the upcoming season.

