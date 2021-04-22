‘RHONJ’ Stars Show Off Jaw-Dropping Gowns For Season 11 Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are going out in style. The ladies from the Jersey-based edition of the Bravo franchise posed in stunning gowns ahead of taping for the Season 11 reunion, and there was a definite color scheme in place for the event.

For the all-important reunion sit down with Bravo host Andy Cohen, all of the RHONJ stars wore gowns in coordinating light colors—whites, silvers, and light golds—and it may have marked the only time they were all on common ground this season.

The reunion promises to be explosive following a season of gossip, blowout fights, and marital drama, but at least the ladies looked good. Check out how the Housewives sparkled for the reunion in the photos below.

Dolores Catania Rocked a Glamorous Look in a Metallic Gown

RHONJ veteran Dolores Catania was reunion ready in a glamorous plunging metallic Tariked gown. She paired the dazzling look with JM jewelry and Louboutins. In the Instagram caption for her reunion photo, she tagged her makeup artist, stylist, and yes— her skin, face, and “teeth” team!

“Slayed the day my beauty!” wrote her costar Margaret Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Was a Fashion Queen

Speaking of Marge, she shared a snarky comment about reunions to Instagram, but she gave props to her amazing styling team for the reunion look. The blonde beauty wore a draped white Bronx and Banco gown as she posed for photos both solo and with her husband, Joe Benigno, at the reunion site in Manhattan, New York.

Teresa Giudice Had a ‘Glam Slam’

Teresa Giudice was in full glam mode in a sparkly silver gown created by designer Michael Costello. The OG Housewife also showed off a custom necklace by Sofer Jewelry, also dubbed the “Diamond Lariat Necklace,” which she revealed was styled exclusively to match her custom dress.

“It was a Glam Slam!” Teresa wrote of her stunning look.

Melissa Gorga Was Gorga-eous in Her Gown

Melissa Gorga did not disappoint in a sheer, high-slit gown by Ryan Patros. The RHONJ fan-favorite described her dress as a “masterpiece” as she thanked her team for their work in getting her reuiion look together.

“Hotty with body did not come to play,” pal Margaret Josephs wrote.

Jackie Goldschneider Sparkled in a White Sequin Dress

After a stressful Housewives season, Jackie Goldschneider posed in a short, one-shoulder dress for her reunion look. The mom of four tagged luxury womenswear brand Nadine Merabi for the white sequin dress.

Jackie also wore her hair in a sleek, pulled-back style as she announced she was ready for the reunion “games” to begin.

Jennifer Aydin Was Stylish in White Satin

Jennifer Aydin was in all-white for her reunion look, and even her stylist described her as a “friggen beauty.” The wealthy reality star’s short white dress was by Betsy Adams and she slayed in large huge earrings and stylish Versace heels.

Fans agreed that Jennifer looked gorgeous as she posed backstage at the reunion with her husband, Bill.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will air on Bravo.

