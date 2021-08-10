Dolores Catania Teases New Season of RHONJ as ‘World War 3’

A storm is brewing in the Garden State.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania has confirmed that the newest season is packed with nonstop drama. “There have been some incidents that have happened that are definitely cringeworthy,” Catania spilled on Realitea with Derek Z on Wednesday, August 4. “And there are things that have happened that are going to be very big surprises.”

She added, “There’s no storyline, like, ‘Oh I saw that coming.’ Once again I’m gonna say we’ve already topped last year… which is hard to do. And every year on this show, I’m like, ‘How are we gonna beat [last] year?’ And the pressure is on.”

Catania explained that they have successful seasons, because things “work out” for the ladies when they’re “authentic” and true to themselves. RHONJ is still filming, and Catania assured fans that the drama is far from gone.

“I’m actually on my way to a scene right now that I’m anticipating [will be crazy],” she said on Realitea with Derek Z. “Maybe you can’t anticipate storylines, but I’m anticipating World War 3 right now. I’m on my way…I’m not kidding…I’m on my way to a scene that is going to be God knows what.”

The mom of two added that even though there will be plenty of drama, she is still super “proud” of how her and her cast members have spent this time filming.

Frank Catania Teased a Physical Fight This Season

The RHONJ ladies love hard and also fight hard. Fans are not strangers to watching the cast members have screaming wars with one another, slam wine glasses at each other, throw drinks at each other, and even a hair pull or two. Dolores Catania’s ex-husband and ‘House Husband’ Frank Catania recently assured fans that this season will not be any different.

“This year, let me just say, it gets physical…which usually never happens,” Catania dished to the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast on August 5. He added that at one point, things get, “out of control.” Catania wouldn’t spill if the physical altercation is between females or males.

Rumors Have Circulated That Jennifer Aydin & Margaret Josephs Have Gotten Into It

RHONJ fans have watched over the years as cast members Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs have fought, made up, fought, made up, and fought again. But it looks like this season may be an all-time low for their friendship.

Rumors began when the popular gossip Instagram account @DeuxMoi posted an email from a fan. “I got some tea to spill straight out of New Jersey,” the email read. “This [housewife’s] husband from NJ had an affair 10 years ago (not Jackie) and Marge found out, and told everyone at [Teresa’s] party. Wife is super pissed because only they knew about it and had already worked past their issues, and now she has to tell her kids about it. Everyone is apparently being super mean to her and calling her a hypocrite for continually slut-shaming and coming after Marge for her affair. Big storyline for upcoming season.”

Fans immediately took to the comments of fan accounts to theorize who it was about, and many thought of Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill Aydin. One wrote, “It’s got to be Jennifer. That would make sense why other posts say she threw a drink in Marge’s face recently at a party while filming!!”

Another added, “Literally Jennifer cause Marge hates her and she was slut shaming Marge last season about her boss and what not. No wonder she’s not around.” Fans will just have to wait and see until the new season premieres sometime late fall or early winter.

