Jackie Goldschneider Teases ‘Wild’ Fight on Upcoming Season of RHONJ

Someone’s husband might end up in the pool.

During an appearance on the January 28 episode of HollywoodLife’s Pay Attention Puh-lease! podcast, Jackie Goldschneider teased a major feud that’s coming up on the new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” According to Goldschneider, the feud goes down between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice, and comes to a head during their cast trip to Nashville, Tenn.

“Margaret does go places where the rest of the cast is scared to go,” Goldschneider explained during the podcast. “Everyone had questions about [Teresa’s boyfriend] Luis [Ruelas] — [and] rightfully so because there was a lot in the press. And there was a lot on social media. There were a lot of rumors. I don’t partake in rumors because I know how badly it hurt me, but there was a lot out there and I think that Teresa didn’t want any questions being asked. And I think that type of hypocrisy didn’t sit well with many of us, including Margaret, who’s the least scared of anybody.”

Goldschneider continued about the season while on the podcast, “Margaret asked some questions, and it rubbed Teresa the wrong way, and I think you really see that explode.”

Viewers can catch the season premiere of “The Real Housewies of New Jersey” season 12 on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo. This season will also include the addition of a new ‘wife, Traci Johnson, who will appear as a “friend of.” Johnson is married to former New York Giants NFL player, Tiki Barber.

Josephs Explained What Led up to Her Fight With Giudice in Nashville

During a January 2022 interview with E! News, Margaret Josephs gave some backstory on what had led up to her and Giudice’s major fight in Nashville.

“What leads up to the scene in Nashville is just a culmination of emotions and misdirected hostility,” Josephs revealed to the outlet. “Teresa and myself were not too happy with each other at the current moment. I mean, I sat there in wet Spanx. You saw an entire table of food and drinks go on top of me. So we’re not too happy with each other, there’s obviously drama between myself and Teresa.”

Josephs also added, “I think people misunderstand sometimes where I’m coming from. I just say it the way it is.”

Melissa Gorga Said That Season 12 of the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Reminds Her of the Older Seasons

During an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Melissa Gorga admitted that this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reminds her a lot of the older seasons, if that is any indication of how drama-filled season 12 will be.

“Oh my god, it is crazy! I will say that. Crazy!” Gorga told the outlet at the time. “Like seasons back kinda crazy. I’m gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip. And then we’re gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We’re gonna give you a little of that, too!”

