RHONJ Season 14 Finale & Alternate ‘Reunion’ Details Leaked: Report

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” won’t be getting a traditional reunion for season 14, but something is in the works in the aftermath of the explosive finale, according to multiple reports.

In July 2024, several sources claimed that a sitdown would reportedly be filmed with the very divided cast of the Bravo reality show as they watch and discuss the season 14 finale—from separate locations.

“On July 15th, the alternative reunion will be filmed! The two sides will watch the finale scene at Rails separately and provide commentary,” the @rhonjobsessed fan account announced on Instagram.

Reality TV guru/podcast host Zack Peter shared more details about the rumored reunion in a YouTube video and TikTok update. Peter described the shoot as “a season wrap-up special” that would possibly be filmed at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, NJ.

“So, this will be everyone’s reaction to what went down at the finale,” Peter explained. “I believe the women will be separated into two different rooms,” he added, noting that Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler could possibly go back and forth between the rooms because they are “like the mediators, the voices of reason.”

Peter also claimed, “Andy Cohen is not going to be a part of this reunion special. As of right now, there are no plans to have Andy Cohen host it or be a part of it in any way.” Peter noted that the absence of Cohen is “interesting, because he is the godfather of reunions, and this would be the first time he’s not a part of a Housewives reunion special.“

“If anything, this feels like a glorified aftershow,” Peter added, referencing Bravo’s post-Housewives sitdowns with small groups of cast members.

Bravo has not confirmed any upcoming filming events for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Finale Ended With a Blowout at Rails Steakhouse

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has featured a major cast divide strongly driven by the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Alleged actions by Giudice’s husband Louie Ruelas fueled drama with Margaret Josephs as well. In addition, danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin already had one physical altercation.

Everything allegedly comes to a boiling point during the finale, which was filmed at Rails Steakhouse last fall. A source told Page Six that the finale dinner featured the women hurling insults and glassware at each other.

In a teaser clip posted by the Rails Instagram account, Dolores Catania is the lone Housewife sitting at a table in the aftermath of a violent showdown at the upscale steakhouse. Restaurant staffers are seen sweeping up broken glass as Catania tells a producer that the group gathering was “horrible.”

An insider told OK magazine that Giudice and Josephs allegedly got into a “very heated argument” at the dinner, with Giudice accusing her nemesis of trying to sabotage her husband Ruelas from day one. Giudice and Gorga also allegedly exchanged words at the dinner after ignoring each other all season.

In addition, a source told the outlet that Aydin and Cabral had another physical altercation, “It was beyond explosive,” the insider alleged, adding that the glass seen on the floor in the trailer came after Cabral threw a glass pitcher at Aydin. “She then lunged at her as well,” the source claimed. “It was absolutely crazy and she was extremely violent in nature!”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Catania said viewers will witness “the finale of a lot of relationships there.” “It’s definitely closure for people. And you can’t come back from the stuff that you’re going to see at the finale,” she added. “It’s probably one of the worst you’ve seen in me.”

Andy Cohen Confirmed There Would Not Be a Traditional RHONJ Reunion After the Volatile Season Ender

The Housewives’ return to Rails to rehash the finale is still a rumor. But it has been confirmed that there will not be a traditional RHONJ reunion.

On June 1, 2024, a source told People magazine that amid the incidents that took place while filming the RHONJ season finale, there is “no path forward” in a reunion setting. “The network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season,” the insider said at the time.

The source clarified that “nothing official” had been decided by Bravo and that “all options” were being discussed.

Two days later, Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed the situation on the “Reality Checked” podcast. Cohen said the season finale would do double duty as the reunion. “When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately. And then we talked,” he shared. “We all had the same thought. Which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”

“This final epic group encounter feels like the Last Supper and is just so Jersey,” Cohen added. “When you see it, I think that you’ll feel complete. I really do.”

The full cast for RHONJ includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jenn Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider.