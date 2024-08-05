‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14 Finale Feels Like a ‘Death’ For Fans

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 finale may mark the end of the show, some fans think.

The season 14 finale, titled “When All is Said and Done,” featured a luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse. The luncheon was cut short amid multiple cast arguments, including a physical altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin and a bombshell announcement announcement from Margaret Josephs. At the end, the RHONJ women went their separate ways with no resolution to their season-long divide.

Fans reacted on social media. “Well, #RHONJ has died. At least it was a spectacular death,” came a comment on X about the cast’s “last supper.”

“The end as we know it,” another wrote.

The 14th season of RHONJ starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler appearing as “friends.”

Here’s why RHONJ fans think the show is done for good.

Dolores Catania’s Ending Monologue Sounded Like the End—For This Group Anyway

When the doomed cast luncheon ended in fireworks with Margaret Josephs making bombshell allegations about Jackie Goldschneider, co-star Dolores Catania sat alone at the table reflecting on the end of an era.

“Family is everything,” Catania said in a voiceover. “But this group is no longer a family.”

“How did it all come to this?” she asked. “It came out of really just people don’t really know how to stop hating. It just built up. And everybody cuts so deep. Like it’s so, it’s toxic. I look at this sitdown like a death.”

The screen then faded to black.

The RHONJ Finale Played Like a Series Finale With Nostalgic Flashbacks

In addition to Catania’s dire remarks, the finale featured quite a few nostalgic flashbacks that made it appear to be a true ending. There were clips of happy group outings, now-estranged sisters-in-law Giudice and Gorga laughing together, a flashback to Joe Gorga vowing to always look out for his sister Teresa, and even a sweet look at late Gorga patriarch Giacinto “Nonno” Gorga.

In another clip, Josephs said to the group, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with all of you.”

That all ended at Rails Steakhouse, where the divide was so deep there appeared to be no coming back.

Fans reacted in a Reddit thread. “So I sort of feel like this is the end of the show for good? do they move on from here? Do they get new people? This just feels very final?” one Reddit user wrote.

Others agreed it’s best for the Bravo reality show to end after 14 seasons.

“It should be final. I’m okay with seeing New Jersey walk off into the sunset and never seeing it again,” another wrote.

“The whole thing has run its course. Weird when you’ve watched it for 14 years to just abruptly be done, but it needs to be,” another agreed.

“With all the flashbacks to early Jersey, it made me realize this show is completely different and I don’t really care about the current cast,” added another.

“I get the feeling it’s the series finale. As much as I am a fan of RHONJ, I’m okay with it ending,” another fan wrote.

RHONJ Is On Pause For Now

Fans may have to wait a while to find out what will happen to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen has stated multiple times that it’s “not sustainable” to continue to have rival “camps” on the show.

Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show “Andy Cohen Live,” on July 31, 2024, Cohen confirmed the future of RHONJ, and its current cast, is still in limbo.

In August 2024, a source told the Daily Mail, “There are not going to be any decisions about what will or won’t happen with the show until early next year. Filming will likely not resume until 2025.”

“There is not going to be any more filming of ‘RHONJ’ for the remainder of the year. There’s nothing planned. It’s on ice,” the insider added.