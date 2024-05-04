RHONJ Stars Say There’s No Coming Back From Season 14 Finale

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” should prepare for a rough ending this season.

The 14th season of the Bravo reality show will feature Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral. But it could be the last go-around for this particular lineup.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in May 2024, Gorga said her long-running feud with Giudice was taken to the next level by the end of season 14.

“I think the finale is so dirty and just not good,” Gorga said. “It’s just a big no-no what happened.” She also shared that the finale “puts a cork” once and for all in any chance to reconcile with her estranged sister-in-law.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will premiere on May 5, 2024, per a trailer released by Bravo.

Two ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Stars Said There’s No Coming Back From What Happened

At BravoCon in November 2023, RHONJ star Dolores Catania told Page Six that there was “a big bomb” dropped at the finale. “And you would never know what it would be,” she shared. “There’s two bombs at the finale,” she added, before describing the drama as “the Last Supper.”

Months later, Catania appeared on the “Sherri” show and told host Sherri Shepherd that there’s no hope for the Gorga-Giudice family to ever reconcile.

“I really think it’s the end,” she said. “I’ve seen these fights we’ve all seen the fights over the years, but I think this is the finale. This is the grand finale.” Catania said she felt the rift was irreparable.

Co-star Margaret Josephs agreed. “Listen, sometimes, you know, families are just not meant to be together anymore,” Josephs said. “You know, it’s time to move on.”

“I think it’s gone past the point of repair. And I think sometimes it’s just gone too far and just because it’s your family doesn’t mean you have to love them,” she added of the feuding siblings. “So much water has gone under the bridge and so many things you cannot go back from. … I think it’s time that they just admit that they can’t stand each other and it’s done and over.”

Both Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Said They’re Not Leaving RHONJ

Comments about the irreparable rift come weeks after Bravo host Andy Cohen admitted he doesn’t think Giudice and Gorga’s estrangement would be “sustainable” on future seasons of RHONJ. The sisters-in-law filmed the entire 14th season without speaking to one another.

On an April 2024 episode of Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen said, “It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show.” He noted that while the divide “worked” for season 14, it can’t go on. “They’re both, you know, they’re both stars and they’ve been on the show, you know, forever. So it worked this season. But I stand by what I’m saying that for the future, it’s not sustainable,” he said of Gorga and Giudice.

Both women have said they have no plans to leave “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” Giudice told E! News in 2023.

Gorga made a similar statement on her “On Display” podcast. “I just want everyone to know, I’m not leaving the show,” she said last year. “No, I have no intentions [of] leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality.”

In a separate interview with People magazine, Gorga said she would know when the “time is right” to make her exit. “For right now, I love Bravo. I love being a part of the show,” she said. “I think we’ll know when the time is right and it’s just not working anymore. … When the time is right, I will walk, and I will take it as a wonderful memory.”

But in the April interview with ET, Gorga deferred to Bravo to make the final decision on her fate on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“Whatever Bravo decides to do is fine with me,” she said about season 15. “I don’t make demands. I come to work, I have a very strong relationship with the show … so, I feel like whoever they decide to cast — or not cast — I’m fine, in my own lane with my own family and my own kids, and I’ll deal with it when I have to deal with it.”

