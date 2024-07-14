RHONJ Stars Will Be Separated For Season 14 Reunion Special: Report

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast will film together one last time for season 14. Weeks after People magazine reported that there would not be a traditional reunion at the end of season 14, sources are giving new details on plans for a revamped RHONJ reunion.

On July 12, 2024, a source told Us Weekly that the RHONJ cast will film a wrap-up special at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey. Rails was the location for the volatile season finale, as seen in a teaser posted on the eatery’s Instagram account.

The insider told the outlet that the Housewives stars will watch the season finale and then provide commentary via a “non-traditional reunion where the plan is everyone is not in the same room.” Per the report, Bravo host Andy Cohen will not be present for the taping.

Cohen has been vocal about the fact that a reunion is not necessary, given how the finale plays out. During an appearance on Sirius XM’s “Reality Checked” with Kiki Monique in early June, Cohen said, “The finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”

“I’m telling you when you see it, I think that you’ll feel complete. I really do,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host said at the time. But he added, “Right now, we’re just kind of focusing on, ‘OK, well if we’re not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?’”

The RHONJ Cast Will Reportedly Be Divided Into 2 Rooms With 2 ‘Floaters’

The 14th season of RHONJ has been the most toxic of all time. Between the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, a physical fight between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, and the two camps that have seemingly been formed, it’s no wonder Bravo wants to keep the group separated.

The Us report states that the two “groups” will be clearly divided during filming for the wrap-up special. Giudice, Aydin and Jackie Goldscheider are rumored to be put together in one room at the restaurant. Gorga, Cabral, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda will be together in another room.

Self-described “Switzerland” Dolores Catania and “friend of” Jenn Fessler may serve as floaters between the two rooms, the source shared, adding, “And you never know what else can happen.”

While nothing has been confirmed by Bravo, the @rhonjobsessed fan account previously teased the filming would take place on July 15, 2024.

Podcast host Zack Peter posted a TikTok video to spill more tea on the possible taping. “This will be everyone’s reaction to what went down at the finale,” Peter explained. “I believe the women will be separated into two different rooms. As of right now, there are no plans to have Andy Cohen host it or be a part of it in any way.”

The RHONJ Cast Members Aren’t Sure What To Call the Revamped ‘Reunion’

While Peter described the upcoming special as a “glorified aftershow,” the stars themselves aren’t sure what to call it.

Gorga told Entertainment Tonight she wasn’t sure exactly what was happening, but promised, “We are going to end up doing something. “

“You guys will see something to kind of piece it all together. It won’t be a full-blown reunion, but I’m sure there will be something,” the Envy boutique owner said in early July.

During a July appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” Giudice said they’re still “having something,” if not a reunion. “I don’t know what they’re calling it. But we are doing something, so make sure everyone tunes in for that,” the RHONJ OG said. “But I don’t know what they’re going to call it.”

Giudice admitted she’s “kind of glad [they’re] not doing what [they] did last year.” She explained it was impossible to talk with all of the screaming going on.

“When you wanted to speak, you know, other people wouldn’t let you speak,” she said. “And it’s like, c’mon. If we have something to say, let us get our point out, and then you speak.”

The RHONJ star admitted she was just as bad as her co-stars at the season 13 sit-down. “I mean, trust me. I was so angry last year, I was doing the same thing. Because it’s like, I wanted to get my point across, but then they were yelling over me,” she said. “So, it’s like, you can’t get your point across the right way when people are yelling at each other.”